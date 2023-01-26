NoCoMo closes temporarily
MARYVILLE, Mo. — According to an email from Sam Mason, president of the NoCoMo Industries Inc. Board of Directors, the organization has closed temporarily.
“We are currently going through a transition & we are looking forward to getting our employees back to work,” read the statement. “We are excited about our future & we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available.”
No reason for the closure was provided.
NoCoMo’s mission is to provide a clean, safe work environment for developmentally challenged citizens where they can be productively employed. They will gain self-sufficiency, socialization skills and camaraderie through this employment while giving back to the community through their work.
Rose Theatre to hold open auditions this weekend
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Rose Theatre is having open auditions for “Château la Roach,” by Lauren Wilson. Students in fifth through eighth grade are invited to audition at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at the theater located at 120 W. Third St. The show is a comedic play set at a cockroach-infested Château Laroche hotel.
The cast will feature five male characters, nine female and four non-gender-specific characters. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. from March 23-25.
If cast, there is a $35 activity fee to cover the cast T-shirt and party.
For more information, call 660-582-0440 or visit RoseTheatreMaryville.org.
County Hazard Mitigation Plan public survey now open
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation planning update process is underway, according to an email from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
The public survey consists of five questions about the impact of natural hazards in Nodaway County. To take the survey, visit bit.ly/Nodawayhazardsurvey.
FCS Financial offers scholarships
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — FCS Financial has provided nearly $775,000 to Missouri high school seniors seeking higher education, according to a news release, and it’s preparing to offer even more.
Up to 35 scholarships, each totaling $1,500, will be awarded to children or grandchildren of FCS Financial members. The scholarship deadline is March 1 and recipients will be notified in April.
Applicants must be graduating seniors at a Missouri high school and a child or grandchild of an FCS Financial member. Additionally, the student must attain a GPA of 2.5 or higher, an ACT score of at least 26 or rank in the top 20 percent of their senior class.
For more information or to apply visit myfcsfinancial.com, click “About Us” and select the scholarships link.
