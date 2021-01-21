The Ministry Center sets annual meeting
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Ministry Center has scheduled its annual meeting to be held at the First Presbyterian Church.
The open meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main St.
During the meeting, members of The Ministry Center board will review operating and service reports from 2020. An election will be held to select board members to three-year terms, according to a news release.
All Nodaway County churches have been notified of the meeting by mail, noted the release. Each is encouraged to have one appointed voting delegate present at the meeting.
Voting for Nodaway Co. Extension Council to open
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting Monday through Feb. 5, any Nodaway County resident who is of voting age may vote in the annual Nodaway County Extension Council election either in-person or online.
According to a news release, the council is made up of 12 elected members and four appointed members from a countywide district with half being elected each year. Council members serve two-year terms beginning in March each year. Those appointed are from the city of Maryville, Farm Bureau, MFA and the Nodaway County Commission.
This year six members will be elected for two-year terms from the countywide district and one elected member to serve a one-year term. The following names are listed for consideration, noted the release: Jackie Baker, Barnard; Rosalie Graves, Maryville; Bridget Kenny, Maryville; Leon McIntyre, Maryville; Jackie Ross, Maryville; Glenna Schantz, Maryville; and John G. Schenkel, Maryville.
Extension council members act as educational brokers putting the interests and concerns of local people together with the resources of local land-grant universities, the release noted.
To vote, or for more information visit: extension.missouri.edu/nodaway. Voters can also cast their ballot at the Nodaway County Extension office located in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St. Voting is open from Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Feb. 5.
Tenaska accepting scholarship applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC, owner of the Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, located north of Maryville is sponsoring $3,000 in academic scholarships for college-bound students graduating from Maryville and North Nodaway high Schools this year.
According to a news release, this will be the first year for the scholarship program in Nodaway County. High school seniors graduating in spring 2021 from Maryville High School or North Nodaway High School who plan to attend a two- or four-year post-secondary education program at an accredited institution may apply.
Completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb. 12. Two $1,500 scholarships will be awarded.
For more information or to apply visit: tenaska.com/scholarship-form/.
Nodaway Chorale accepting scholarship applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees has announced it will now begin accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship award and all high school seniors in every school district in Nodaway County is eligible.
According to a news release, the chorale hopes to encourage students who demonstrate a passion for and commitment to vocal music, to display the value of choral music and provide financial assistance to qualified graduating high school seniors.
A maximum of two $500 scholarships are awarded annually. Recipients are not required to focus their future educational plans in music.
More information and application forms are being distributed to music teachers, guidance counselors and principals at all high schools in the county. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 1. Applications also are available online at nodawaychorale.org or by emailing info@nodawaychorale.org.