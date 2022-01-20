Waste management district to accept grant applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District has grant funds available from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program to distribute to both public and private entities throughout Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
According to a news release, the funds are intended to reduce the amount of waste entering the local waste stream and facilitate recycling. Some examples of projects include the purchase of recycling bins, trailers, outdoor classrooms, rubberized surfaces, recycling infrastructure and expansion.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Friday, April 1 at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, 114 W. Third St., Maryville MO 64468.
If interested in applying, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121, ext. 4, or email robin@nwmorcog.org. The application is posted online at nwmorcog.org.
American Legion to host pulled pork dinner
MARYVILLE, Mo. — American Legion Post 100 plans to host a pulled pork dinner from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the post, located at 1104 E. Fifth St. in Maryville.
The menu includes pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Cost of a meal is a freewill donation.
Mosaic trivia night canceled
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board has decided to cancel this year’s trivia night event, originally scheduled for and postponed from Jan. 15, due to scheduling conflicts and reschedule it for next year.
After examining options, and finding numerous scheduling conflicts at the Mozingo Event Center, the board had scheduled the event for Saturday, Jan. 14 at the center, according to an email from the board.
MPR, Mosaic postpone annual health fair
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville have postponed the 2022 Health and Fitness Fair originally scheduled for Jan. 22, due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
Neither organization has announced a new date for the fair yet.
The hospital noted in an email the event will be postponed until the “community positivity rate has decrease(d) substantially.”
As of Tuesday, the seven-day PCR test positivity rate in Nodaway County was 34.1 with 712 tests recorded, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. The seven-day antigen test positivity rate was 29.9 percent with 157 tests recorded.