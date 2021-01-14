Local briefs, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Last chance to drop off real Christmas trees
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees.
According to a press release from Public Works Director C.E. Goodall, trees will be accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the city of Maryville’s street garage, located at Second and North Newton streets or the lower parking lot behind City Hall at 415 N. Market St.
Trees will not be taken for free at the transfer station as it’s now being operated by a private party.
The city asks that all lights, ornaments and tree stands be removed before disposing of a tree.
Any questions about tree drop-off can be directed to City Hall at 660-562-8012.
Scholarships available through GRM Networks
PRINCETON, Mo., — GRM Networks is offering six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.
According to a news release, eligible students must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active GRM Networks customer in good standing.
GRM Networks awards up to $5,500 in scholarship money each year. This includes: one $1,500 scholarship, two $1,000 scholarships, two $750 scholarships, and one $500 scholarship.
The Foundation for Rural Service also awards several one-time $2,500 scholarships, as well as multiple named scholarships, to students from rural America for their first year of college, university or vocational-technical school. GRM Networks sponsors the local applicants for the FRS Scholarships, and pays $500 of the award to any local winners.
For more information visit www.frs.org/programs/youth-programs/scholarships. Applications must be submitted to FRS no later than March 5.