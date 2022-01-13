Blood drive set for Jan. 24, 25
MARYVILLE, Mo.— Community Blood Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St. in Maryville.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shortage of blood donations. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make blood donations if possible.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcomed, if space permits. To schedule an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter “BL” for the group code.
Masks are required for all donors, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information contact Evie Church at 660-541-4257 or at echurch39@gmail.com.
New Years Day community lunch shifted focus
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to inclement temperatures and persistent snowfall, attendance for local woman Erin Marlow’s New Year’s Day community lunch was lower than anticipated.
With few people coming in, those who hosted the meal decided to go out. Nick Terry, friend of Marlow and occasional sportswriter for The Forum, said the group was able to deliver almost all the event’s remaining food to the Nodaway County Ambulance District, the local jail and MoDOT workers who were clearing the roads.
“We just kind of shifted our focus, and we were able to bless people in that way,” Terry said.
AKMA calls for undergrad artists, art historians
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has announced two upcoming opportunities for undergraduate art and art history students.
The sixth annual AKMA/Missouri Western State University Undergraduate Art History Symposium allows undergraduate students across the United States to present original research papers on various topics advancing the field of art history. Presentations will be made by students selected by a panel based on original research and academic rigor. All subjects on art history will be considered.
For more information about the call for proposals, visit: albrecht-kemper.org/Symposium.
This year’s keynote presentation, sponsored by the Missouri Western Arts Society, will be given by Larisa Grollemond, assistant curator in the Manuscripts Department at the J. Paul Getty Museum, presenting “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages: Medievalisms and the Museum.”
The sixth annual National Undergraduate Juried Exhibition is open to students enrolled in undergraduate programs in the United States during the 2021-2022 academic year. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.
The call for artists is open now through Feb. 7. To access submission guidelines and the entry form, visit albrecht-kemper.org/call-for-artists/#undergraduate.
Works will be on display at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art from Saturday, April 23 to Sunday, June 12.