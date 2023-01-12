City Hall to change hours
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting on Jan. 30, Maryville City Hall will be open to the general public between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, city officials said in a news release.
City Hall hours currently are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The change is aimed at increasing the efficiency of public services while better aligning the schedule of maintenance crews, the news release said.
Benedictine Sisters to host Virtual Monastic Experience
CLYDE, Mo. — Women interested in learning more about religious life are invited to attend a Virtual Monastic Experience hosted by the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration from March 24-26.
The event is for single women ages 18-40 who are considering religious life. Participants will enjoy a virtual tour of the monastery, meet sisters and discover tips on prayer and discernment. The experience includes one hour of input each day. There are also opportunities to connect with the vocation director one on one. There is no cost to participate.
For more information, visit BenedictineSisters.org or contact Sister Maria Victoria Cutaia at vocation@benedictinesisters.org or 660-944-2221 ext. 127.
Community Blood Center drive set for Jan. 16-17
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center, a primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region, plans to host a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the First Baptist Church gym in Maryville.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” Patsy Shipley, executive director of the CBC, said in a statement. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and firefighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients.”
According to a news release, individuals can help by donating blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, or from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St. The CBC is encouraging donors to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code: BL.
For more information contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308.
GRM offers scholarships
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks offers six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.
According to a news release, GRM also partners with the Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of NTCA — the rural broadband association — to provide opportunity for numerous additional scholarships to local students.
GRM Networks plans to award up to $5,500 in scholarship funds including: one $1,500 scholarship, two $1,000 scholarships, two $750 scholarships and one $500 scholarship.
Eligible students must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active GRM member in good standing.
