Nodaway Chorale taking scholarship applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Applications for Nodaway Chorale’s 2022 scholarship are now being accepted.
The award is intended to display the Chorale’s value of choral music by encouraging students who demonstrate a passion for and commitment to vocal music. It will provide financial assistance to graduating high school seniors who wish to further their education.
The award is available to all eligible high school seniors in Nodaway County. Recipients are not required to focus their future educational plans in music.
A maximum of two $500 scholarships are awarded annually.
Information and application forms have been distributed to all high schools in Nodaway County and are also available at nodawaychorale.org or by emailing info@nodawaychorale.org.
Applications are due March 1. Awards will be granted in late spring.
Those who wish to financially support the scholarship award fund for future recipients may send donations to Nodaway Chorale at 4A Faustiana Place in Maryville with “scholarship award” clearly marked on the donation. Nodaway Chorale is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations may be tax-deductible.
Northwest Safe Ride receives grants
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department has received $7,000 in state grant awards to support its Safe Ride Home student employees.
“The Safe Ride program is a student-run program for students,” said University Police Lt. Amanda Cullin, who authored the grant application. “It only employs students, and it’s a program for the safety of students.”
The University Police Department received a $5,000 grant award in December and a $2,000 grant award in January, both through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest Coalition for Roadway Safety.
Started in 2004 as a student initiative, the program employs about 20 students each semester while its late-night taxi and shuttle service to retail locations transport about 12,000 students annually.
The program has reduced driving while intoxicated violations by more than 63 percent, and no student fatalities have been recorded since its inception, a press release stated.
For more information about Safe Ride, visit bit.ly/safeRide.
Daddy Daughter Dance registration now open
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Registration for Maryville Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy Daughter Dance is now open.
The dance will be from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Maryville Community Center.
The event is for girls ages 12 and younger with their dads, grandpas, uncles or special escorts. All girls will receive a couples photo and a wrist corsage.
Registration is $40 for an escort and one child, with each additional child another $20.
Visit mpr.activityreg.com to register or call 660-562-2923 for more information.