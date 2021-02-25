Nodaway County Clerk offers election information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Absentee voters looking for information about the April 6 can look no further.
Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton told The Forum by email that registered voters who need to vote absentee due to absence or illness on Election Day may do one of the following:
- Submit a request in writing by mail, fax or email including name, address, mailing address if different, signature, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
- Call the office for an absentee application.
- Vote in person, now through April 5, in the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Identification is required.
The final day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, March 24. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5 at the clerk’s office
For more information call 660-582-2251, fax a request to 660-582-5282 or send an email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov.
Regional council, Northwest offer workshop
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments has joined with Northwest Missouri State University to offer a workshop designed to address organizations that are planning events such as festivals, youth camps, vacation Bible schools, rodeos, etc.
The free workshop will be held virtually via Zoom and is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 6. To register visit: http://bit.ly/NWPlanningWorkshop.
According to a news release, John Carr, program coordinator and instructor for the Emergency and Disaster Management program at the university will facilitate the workshop to focus on topics such as current best practices for event hosting related to COVID-19, the trajectory of the pandemic, where things are anticipated to be this summer and how to ensure an event is safe.
Attendees also will be able to request topics and ask questions through a pre-workshop survey.
United Electric to waive service availability charge
MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Electric Cooperative has announced it will waive the service availability charge for all members for the month of February.
“With the polar vortex we experienced in February, we know electric usage will be at an all-time high,” said Jim Bagley, CEO of United Electric in a statement. “We are able to offer these discounts because of the success of our subsidiary (United Fiber), and we want our members to reap the benefits of that success.”
According to a news release, the coop received an overwhelming response from its members when asked to conserve energy during the critical hours of the crisis.
“Their cooperation not only eliminated the possibility of rolling blackouts, but also reduced our overall peak and cost from our power supplier,” Bagley said.
The credit will show up on the bill customers receive in March. It will equate to approximately $500,000 in savings to the membership, the release noted.
For more information, call 800-748-1488.
Nursing commission invites public comments
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Master of Science in Nursing program is pursuing accreditation and is inviting people to submit comments in writing.
Anyone interested in commenting may write a letter to National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, ATTN: Lesleyan Jackson, located at 2600 Virginia Avenue, NW, 8th Floor, Washington, D.C., 20037; or call 202-909-2500 no later than April 7, 2021.
Northwest relaunched its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in 2018 and began offering a 30-hour online Master of Science in Nursing last fall. The program offers 15 hours of core classes with the remaining 15 hours completed in one of two tracks — nurse executive and administration, or nurse educator.
MU Extension offers tax prep in northwest Missouri
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension has announced it will provide free tax-preparation and e-filing assistance to residents of northwest Missouri. Locations and dates will be scheduled in Rock Port, Maryville, Mound City and several other sites across the region, according to a news release.
“If you are an individual or family of any age with low-income to moderate income, in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” said Randa Doty, county engagement specialist for MU Extension.
Due to IRS stipulations, this tax site acts as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA site and will be unable to prepare returns for individuals and families who own a small business or farm.
The program is staffed by IRS-trained volunteers, who will prepare tax forms and provide e-filing for returns.
To schedule an appointment call the Nodaway County MU Extension office at 660-582-8101, the Atchison County Extension Office at 660-744-6231 or the Holt County Extension office at 660-446-3724.
MDC reminds hunters, anglers to update permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding Missouri hunters and anglers that related annual permits expire at the end of February, including 2020 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing and combination hunting and fishing.
Permits may be purchased from vendors throughout the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing.
Avoid having to renew permits each year by using MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service. It allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year.
The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.