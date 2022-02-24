Sweet Sounds fundraiser set for Friday, and Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School Department of Vocal Music is presenting the annual Sweet Sounds concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
According to a news release, the student-led fundraising event will feature both high school show choirs, Illumination and Spectrum, as well as solos and small ensembles. It will also offer a silent auction and chili and soup supper hosted by the MHS Vocal Booster Club on Saturday night only at 5 p.m.
“I think our students and families really look forward to Sweet Sounds every year,” said Vanessa Parsons, director of Vocal Music at MHS. “Not only do we get to perform our two competition shows for the community, but our students have the opportunity to select, prepare, and perform music that is meaningful to them. It’s so much fun to see what they come up with.”
Tickets to the event cost $5 and may be purchased online or at the door. Visit the Singing Spoofhounds social media to purchase online.
Timbearcats to demonstrate at area gun and knife show
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show returns to Civic Arena Feb. 26-27 and will feature a Big Buck Competition and ax throwing demonstrations courtesy of Timbearcats Axe Throwing of Maryville.
According to a news release, the show plans to have more than 250 tables filled with guns and ammunition on the main floor, with dealers from six states.
Guests are invited to bring mounts of their prize bucks harvested during last fall’s hunting season. Winners and cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in several categories.
There is no fee to enter the contest and each participant also receives free show admission. Entries must be brought to the show by noon on Saturday. Judging is set for that afternoon.
“In addition to the Big Buck Contest, the February show will also feature a fun ax-throwing exhibit with Timbearcats Axe Throwing from Maryville,” said Kevin Hummer, show promoter. “Ax-throwing sounds and looks a little crazy, but it is fun to watch and even more fun to participate (in).”
For more information, visit stjoegunshow.com.
Hy-Vee bag sales in March to support Maryville High School
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Every month at every Hy-Vee location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Red “My Heart” Bag.
Local Hy-Vee store leadership selected Maryville High School as its benefiting nonprofit for the month of March, which means the school will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Red “My Heart” Bag purchased at the store.
“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Thom Alvarez, MHS principal. “Nonprofits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in March by purchasing one or two Red “My Heart” Bags at our local Hy-Vee.”
Retired school employees group to resume meetings
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees group plans to resume its monthly meetings on Thursday, March 3, at the Nodaway County Senior Center. Hospitality will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting at 9 a.m. President Trudy Kinman will preside.
The program will be given by Rachel Rawlings and Blake Deal, Nodaway-Holt grant recipients; and Beth Wennihan, West Nodaway grant recipient. Special guests will be Nodaway-Holt administrators Shawn Emerson and Michael Hollingsworth.