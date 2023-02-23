HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, March 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required. no commercial or business waste will be accepted.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together. Directions provided upon request.
For more information, contact Jerri Dearmont at 660-582-5121 ext. 7 or by email at jerri@nwmorcog.org.
Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan set
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments plans to host the first gathering in a series of meetings focusing on the five-year update for Nodaway County’s multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, located at 101 N. Vine St.
According to a news release, all citizens and public officials of Nodaway County are invited to attend and hear more about how the county plans for natural hazards such as tornadoes, winter storms and flooding. Also to be discussed is how those types of events have shaped the landscape, history and economy of the county.
The plan, currently under revision by the county and the regional council, is required to access federal mitigation funds in the event of a natural disaster.
For more information or to submit information to the public survey, visit bit.ly/Nodawayhazardsurvey. An RSVP is required to attend. RSVP by contacting Amy Dowis with the regional council at 660-582-5121 ext. 3 or by email at amy@nwmorcog.org.
Freight Summit returns after hiatus
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Freight Summit is back after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the third annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Remington Nature Center conference room, located at 1502 McArthur Drive in St. Joseph. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.
Some topics on the agenda include operating a port in Missouri, changes with CDLs and SWOT analyses. The summit is being hosted by the St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization, Mo-Kan Regional Council, Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
For more information, contact Max Schieber, with the St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization, at 816-236-1471.