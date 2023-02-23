Local Briefs art

HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, March 4

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.

