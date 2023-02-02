MU Extension offers free tax preparation
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will provide free tax preparation and e-filing assistance to residents of northwest Missouri.
According to a news release, the location of sites will be in Maryville, Mound City, Albany, Rock Port, Maysville, Brookfield, Keytesville, Marshall, Carrollton and Trenton.
“If you are an individual or family of any age with low to moderate income, and are in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” Randa Doty, MU Extension field specialist, said. “Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students.”
The program is staffed by IRS-trained volunteers, who will prepare tax forms and provide e-filing for returns.
To make an appointment or ask any questions, call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101.
Solid waste district announces grant available
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District has grant funds available from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program to distribute to both public and private entities throughout Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
These grant funds are intended to reduce the amount of waste entering the local waste stream and facilitate recycling, according to a news release. Some examples of projects include the purchase of recycling bins, trailers, outdoor classrooms, rubberized surfaces, recycling infrastructure and expansion.
Those individuals or entities interested in applying for funds for a waste reduction or recycling project may contact Jerri Dearmont at 660-582-5121 ext. 7, or email jerri@nwmorcog.org. The application is posted online at nwmorcog.org.
Second Harvest mobile pantry to stop in Barnard
BARNARD, Mo. — The Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s Fresh Mobile Pantry will make its monthly stop on Fourth Street in Barnard on Feb. 14.
Starting at 11 a.m., food will be dispersed to the general public. It is not necessary to bring financial information to receive food.
Tenaska accepting scholarship applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC, owner of Clear Creek Energy center, a 242 MW wind farm in north Maryville, is sponsoring $7,500 in academic scholarships for students graduating from Maryville, North Nodaway and West Nodaway high schools.
Three $2,500 scholarships will be awarded. Deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 10.
Applications are available through school counselors and online at tenaska.com/plantscholarships.
