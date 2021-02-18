Meet and Greet set at The Source
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Source is hosting a Meet & Greet event with its new CEO Heather Archer on Monday, March 1.
The public is invited to attend from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet Archer and board members. Archer will replace Gwen Knowles who is stepping down. The Source is located at 2613 S. Main St. For more information contact The Source at 660-215-3024.
MU Extension to hold Fence Law discussion
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri – Extension plans to offer a program to discuss and educate people about Missouri’s complicated fence law.
The program will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 both virtually via Zoom and in person at the Nodaway County Administration Building, 403 N. Market St.
“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws cover the state depending on the county that your land is located in,” according to Joe Koenen, agricultural business specialist with MU Extension who will be delivering the program by Zoom.
Cost of the meeting is $15 and covers program and materials. Pre-registration is required. To attend visit http://bit.ly/FenceLawMaryville. For more information contact Randa Doty by email at dotyr@missouri.edu.
Grand River Welding Institute to host welding competition
BROOKFIELD, Mo. — The Grand River Welding Institute plans to hold its first welding competition for high school juniors and seniors starting at 6 a.m. on March 25 and March 26.
All competitors will receive a $2,000 scholarship toward a GRWI weld training course. The first place winner will receive a full scholarship to GRWI and a miller CST 280 welding machine. The second place winner will receive a $12,000 scholarship to GRWI and a CST 280 welding machine. The third place winner will receive a $6,000 scholarship to GRWI and a fiber metal welding hood with auto-darkening lens.
Registration, rules and regulations are available online at www.grandriverweldinginstitute.com. For more information call 660-258-WELD. Competitors must bring safety glasses, a welding hood and gloves. The registration fee is $15. The institute is located at 103 N. Livingston St., Brookfield, MO 64628.
Applications open for Missouri Century Farms
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Families with farms that have been in their family since at least Dec. 31, 1921, can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.
To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years, according to a University of Missouri Extension news release. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of Century Farms,” said Garrett Hawkins, Missouri Farm Bureau president. “We applaud the hardworking farm families who have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”
Since the program began in 1976, more than 8,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation. MU Extension, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program.
A $120 fee covers the cost of a certificate, farm sign and booklet for approved applicants. County MU Extension centers present these items.
Details and online application are at extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm. Deadline is May 1. Call MU Extension – Nodaway County at 660-582-8101 for more information.