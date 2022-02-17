Maryville Public Library literacy night to feature Bluey on March 1
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bluey, a character in a children’s show of the same name, will make an appearance during Bluey’s Imagination Station from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Maryville Public Library.
Children ages 0 to 5 and their parents are invited to attend the free event, regardless of library membership status. Siblings older than 5 are also welcome.
The library is hosting the event as a reminder of the importance of early literacy development, even before formal learning begins.
During the literacy night, Bluey will be available to take pictures with guests. The event will also offer activity stations, stories, door prizes, an optional gently used book exchange and free pizza donated by Pizza Hut in Maryville.
“(The book exchange is) a great way for kids to trade in books that they have outgrown or no longer read and add a new book to their home collection,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator at the library.
Parents who visit all the event stations will be able to register for their choice of prize baskets.
There will be no morning story time on the day of the event to allow time for last-minute preparations.
To register, call 660-582-5281. Registration is not required but it is appreciated as it helps the library have adequate supplies for the event.
Event partners include Maryville Head Start, Maryville Parents as Teachers, Nodaway-Holt Parents As Teachers, Leet Center Infant/Toddler Daycare, Leet Center Preschool, St. Gregory’s Preschool, and Sigma Society.
Lt. Gov. Kehoe’s office now accepting senior service award nominations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Office of Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is accepting nominations for the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award.
The award provides an opportunity for Missourians across the state to honor outstanding senior citizens for their positive accomplishments in the communities they live in, a press release stated.
Since its institution in 2005, hundreds of seniors have been honored with this award.
“I encourage Missourians to nominate a worthy senior whose service and dedication to their communities has made a positive difference,” Kehoe said. “As Missouri’s official senior advocate, I enjoy highlighting the contributions of these experienced Missourians and recognizing them for giving their time and sharing their talents and expertise.”
According to a news release, nominated individuals must be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.
The nomination form can be found at bit.ly/seniorserviceaward on the Office of the Lieutenant Governor website.
Nominations are due by March 14.