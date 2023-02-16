Clerk offers absentee voting information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton announced absentee ballots for the April 4 municipal election will be available in the county clerk’s office starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day. Those needing to vote absentee may do one of the following:
Option one requires sending an absentee ballot request by mail to 403 N. Market St. in Maryville, through fax to 660-582-5282 or by email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov. Requests must include the voter’s name, address, mailing address (if different from physical address), original signature (not digitally generated), date of birth and the last four Social Security number digits. The last day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, March 22.
Option two involves calling the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251 for an absentee application.
Option three requires voting in person at the county clerk’s office anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Feb. 21 to April 3. Voters who chose option three must present a proper form of identification such as a driver’s license or passport. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
For more information, call the County Clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
Mosaic, Northwest set Heart & Sole event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University will host Heart & Sole from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
The event will feature a walk on the track, games on the infield, cholesterol screenings, heart health vendors and more.
Guest speakers Carol Tjeerdsma, Mark Thomsen, Steven Claxton and Mandi Haile will share their personal heart health journeys.
BBBS Nodaway offers scholarship to benefit Littles
MARYVILLE, Mo. — For a second year, BBBS Nodaway is offering its Graduating Littles Scholarship aimed at existing or previous Littles who graduate this spring and plan to further their education by attending a college or trade school in the fall.
“We have a selection committee that has focused its attention on this scholarship, and that group has decided to allocate up to $2,500 in scholarships for this year,” said Lynette Harbin, executive director of BBBS Nodaway. “To that end, the committee decided the minimum award will be $300 and the maximum will be $1,000 per student.”
Eligible Littles may apply by contacting their school counselors or by heading to BBBSNodaway.org to fill out an online form.
“We’ve been blessed with the financial capacity that allows us to give back to our community in this way, too,” Harbin said. “We believe that when we have the means to better serve our Littles, we have an obligation to do so. I want BBBS to invest in our Littles … for their futures and their families.”
The organization is also looking for people who would like to contribute to the scholarship fund for years to come. To give, contact Harbin at lynette@bbbsnodaway.org.
Students invited to create in No MOre Trash! contest
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri — and to have creative and educational fun — by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.
The contest encourages school aged kids to join in the fight against litter by decorating a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter prevention message using a variety of creative materials. Schools, or home school programs, may submit one trash can entry in each competition category: grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules and effective use of the theme and logo.
First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of $600 and a trophy awarded to the sponsoring school.
There is no entry fee for the contest. Participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos and a release form by March 17. Contest rules, entry forms, release forms, logos, past winners and educational information can also be found at modot.org/trash-can-contest.
Missouri Humanities opens nominations for 2024 Small Town Showcase
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Missouri Humanities recently announced nominations are open for the 2024 Small Town Showcase initiative.
According to a news release, communities interested in nominating themselves to be one of the “Featured Five” communities should visit mohumanities.org/small-town-showcase, or contact Program Director Caitlin Yager at caitlin@mohumanities.org. Nominations will close on May 1, 2023. To be eligible for participation, communities must be located within the state of Missouri and have a town population of 10,000 people or fewer.
Missouri Humanities’ Small Town Showcase program strives to highlight the uniqueness of Missouri’s small towns and showcase the bigger picture of what small town America really is, and why it should not be overlooked, overshadowed or underappreciated.
Each community will work with Missouri Humanities on a short video about their community and an hour-long podcast, and will be featured in Missouri Humanities’ publications, such as the magazine and e-newsletter. Once completed, these will be featured on the organization’s social media and website, and also given to the community for marketing and engagement purposes. This initiative requires no fiscal responsibility from the Featured Five communities, a news release noted.
In 2022, Missouri Humanities worked with several pilot communities and produced five videos and podcasts. This year’s Featured Five communities are Doniphan, Norborne, St. James, Carl Junction and Seymour, who will also work with Missouri Humanities on videos and podcasts to be released throughout this year.
Statewide tornado drill on March 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Severe Weather Week is March 6-10 and according to Christy Forney, Nodaway County emergency management director, a statewide tornado drill is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
According to an email, the sirens will sound as if it’s an actual event.
Amanda Cullin, acting chief of the University Police Department at Northwest Missouri State University, shared that the school will test its internal systems on March 1 but will not sound the outdoor sirens as part of the test because the statewide drill will occur during Spring Break.
For more information about weather/disaster tips, visit weather.gov, redcross.org, sema.dps.mo.gov and nodawaypublichealth.org.
‘I Will Listen’ event set for March 29
MARYVILLE, Mo. — “I Will Listen” is an annual event hosted by the Behavioral Sciences Association organization at Northwest Missouri State University.
According to a news release, the event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at the J.W. Jones Student Union Building on the third floor. The goal of “I Will Listen” is to bring awareness surrounding mental illnesses and to promote mental health and well-being. This event is also a learning experience about mental health disorders and intended to raise awareness to discontinue the stigma of talking about these disorders.
The event will include speakers sharing their journeys with mental health, experiences with mental disorders and ways to regulate well-being. The event’s keynote speaker will be Tyler Tapps, Northwest’s assistant vice president of health and well-being.
This event also offers the option of a paint and sip, which will cost $10 for materials, and all proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. A community art exhibit/contest will display artwork from artists ages 5 to 105, all with the theme of mental health. Along with this, there will be an exercise room that includes short yoga, Zumba and training sessions.
Refreshments will be available for attendees.