First Christian Church to hold Red Door Chili Supper
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church in Maryville plans to hold a drive-thru Red Door Chili Supper fundraiser in support of North Star Advocacy Center.
The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the church located at 201 W. Third St.
The meal will consist of a variety of chili, soups and cookies.
According to an event flyer, the center served 321 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault last year.
The event is drive-thru only for a freewill donation. A suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for children age 6 and younger.
The Bridge to host divorce course
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local church The Bridge plans to host a 13-week course to help those dealing with or involved in divorce.
“Divorce can be confusing and overwhelming, but you don’t have to go it alone,” according to news release from the church.
Divorce Care is a 13-week session that will be held at 7 p.m. each Tuesday night from March 1 to May 24 at The Bridge, 1122 S. Main St. The course intends to cover topics like deep hurt, fears and anxiety, loneliness and new relationships. Each week a video with information from experts will be shown on a different topic, noted the news release.
For more information contact Betty Beck at bphelpmejesus@gmail.com or sign up at thebridgemaryville.com/smallgroups.html.
County Clerk’s office to open for absentee voting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced absentee ballots for the April 5 municipal election will be available in the county clerk’s office beginning Feb. 22.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day. Those needing to vote absentee may do one of the following.
Option one requires sending an absentee ballot request by mail to 403 N. Market St. in Maryville, through fax to 660-582-5282 or by email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov. Requests must include the voter’s name, address, mailing address (if different from physical address), original signature (not digitally generated), date of birth and the last four Social Security number digits. The last day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, March 23.
Option two involves calling the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251 for an absentee application.
Option three requires voting in person at the county clerk’s office anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Feb. 22 to April 4. Voters who chose option three must present a proper form of identification such as a driver’s license or passport.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
Internet discount open to eligible households
BETHANY, Mo. — The Affordable Connectivity Program, a new $14 billion program from the Federal Communications Commission, plans to provide a discount of $30 per month toward broadband internet service for eligible households.
Households are eligible if a member of the household has an income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines; participates in assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline; meets the eligibility criteria for Lifeline; is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; or has received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year. At least one of the criteria must be met for a household to be eligible.
Eligible households must apply for the program and contact a participating provider, giving consent to apply the discount to their bill.
To enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program, visit acpbenefit.org and submit an application online or through the mail. Those who wish to enroll may also call participating broadband providers, including GRM Networks in Bethany at 800-551-1930, LTC Networks at 877-742-5553 and SCC Networks at 800-782-7932.
For more information about the program, visit fcc.gov/ACP or call 877-384-2575 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.