Santa to stop for pancakes in Burlington Junction
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Santa is planning to stop for pancakes from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the American Legion Building.
A freewill donation breakfast of pancakes and sausage will be served, sponsored by the American Legion Junior Auxiliary, American Legion, Kiwanis and the Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. All children will receive a goodie bag.
First Presbyterian to host World Christmas Celebration
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Presbyterian Church is hosting a Christmas celebration from 1 to 3 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 10, as a fundraiser for the church’s choir scholarship. The World of Christmas Celebration will have a collection of Nativity scenes from around the world, including countries such as Liberia, Italy, Germany and Kenya.
There will be a “Christmas Shop” filled with Christmas decorations as well as baked goods. Alongside the nativity scenes in the exhibition room will be a Liberty Falls village set. Each room will have a freewill donation jar and all money raised will go toward the Choir Scholarship Fund.
Northwest fraternity presenting children’s play
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The students of Alpha Psi Omega, Northwest Missouri State University’s honorary theatre fraternity, are hitting the road again this winter with a play for area children.
The engaging and interactive children’s show, “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks,” casts the audience as a jury and allows it to choose how the play ends.
The ensemble will tour local elementary schools Dec. 12-16. Additionally, the ensemble will stage a public performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The show, which has a runtime of about 45 minutes, is open to the public.
State encourages residents to participate in FCC process
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians have until Jan. 13 to file challenges to newly released maps of broadband coverage to be considered when determining Missouri’s share of federal broadband funding. According to a news release, the Office of Broadband Development encourages Missourians to make sure their homes, businesses and communities are correctly represented on the maps.
The FCC map will determine how much of more than $42 billion in funding will come to the state through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.
For assistance challenging the broadband coverage maps, visit bit.ly/OBDChallengeInfo.
Chamber announces Shop Merryville winners
MARYVILLE, Mo. —The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Shop Merryville Christmas prizes.
The following are the Dec. 5 ticket winners: 14933, 12414, 14304, 14346, 10663, 10734, 24040, 22326, 19486, 18635, 17563, 24150, 18939, 22287, 29744, 17607, 25987, 26867.
Unclaimed winning tickets include: 10004, 12399. 12400. 12404. 18163. 28698, 10675, 17683, 12412, 33375, 19494, 25565, 17693, 25548, 25543, 34680, 25578, 26363, 28672, 14929, 32976, 24042, 23104, 33350, 26888, 33301, 32982, 32890, 31916.
According to a chamber email, winners should bring their winning ticket to the chamber office, 408 N. Market St., during business hours to claim their prize.