Hospital urges blood and plasma donations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is encouraging residents of Nodaway County and beyond to support the Community Blood Center of St. Joseph in its local blood drives.
According to a news release, the blood center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to the hospital and many others in the surrounding area. The hospital provides transfusion services vital to the area and has seen an increased need for convalescent plasma. This plasma is used as a treatment option for patients suffering from COVID-19.
“We are using the plasma locally and need more donors so we can continue to provide for our patients’ needs,” said Joni Jensen, MMC-M laboratory manager.
Adult volunteers who have recovered from COVID-19 are being recruited for plasma donation. The hospital asks that possible donors register in advance at savealifenow.org/cpdonor. Plasma donations can be taken at local blood drives with documented positive test results, but advance registration is preferred.
For a list of several local blood drives visit savealifenow.org.
Senior center Christmas dinner sponsors in search of donations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 30th annual “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner set for Dec. 25 will see a major change at the Nodaway County Senior Center and sponsors are seeking donors.
The dinner will shift to a pickup or delivery service only, according to a news release from co-sponsors Maryville Business Women of Missouri, the Maryville Citizens for Community Action and the senior center.
To make a monetary donation to help with the cost of food, checks made out to It’s a Real Christmas may be dropped off at the senior center or mailed to Connie McGinness at 24110 315th St. Maryville, MO 64468.
“These donations make a big difference in the assistance we can give to the center and those they serve as well as the North Star Advocacy Center,” the release noted. “We are people helping people.”
Any donations, over cost of the meal will be donated to the “Angel Program” at the senior center and North Star Advocacy Center.
To have a meal delivered or for pickup, call Amie Firavich at the senior center at 660-562-3999.
Church suspends in-person worship services
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church, 201 West Third St. has announced it is suspending all in-person worship activities due to the COVID-19 crisis in Maryville and Nodaway County, until the risk level set by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is lowered from Category 1 to Category 2 or 3.
Worship services will continue to be broadcast via the church’s Facebook page, and the church’s website, fccmaryville.com. The church office will remain open regular office hours, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Farm Bureau to hold virtual meeting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Farm Bureau leaders have announced its annual organizational meeting will be held virtually.
The meeting is still scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, according to a news release. Board member and officer elections will still be conducted.
“This decision was extremely difficult,” said Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau president. “Face-to-face meetings are important to farmers, especially as they select leaders. However, the current status of the pandemic simply does not allow a large-scale meeting to be conducted safely. We look forward to gathering in 2021 to celebrate an annual meeting that is bigger and better than ever.”
A virtual general session will be held one day earlier on Saturday, Dec. 5.