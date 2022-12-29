City accepting Christmas tree drop-offs
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will provide two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees, according to a news release from the city.
Trees will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the city of Maryville’s street garage located at the intersection of Second and North Newton streets or at the lower parking lot behind City Hall, 415 N. Market Street.
All lights, ornaments and tree stands should be removed before dropping off a tree.
Any questions regarding Christmas tree drop-off can be directed to City Hall at 660-562-8012.
GRM offers youth trip to D.C.
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks plans to sponsor two high school juniors on an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour from May 31 through June 4 in Washington, D.C.
Youth will also visit famous historical sites and monuments and meet with representatives from the FCC as well as staff and members of Congress from the their district. The selected youths will also attend sessions focused on developing leadership skills.
Area youth, whose parents or legal guardians are members of GRM Networks, may apply. Students must be a junior in high school and age 16 or 17 at the time of the tour.
For more information or an application visit grm.net/about-us/youthtour/ to download.
