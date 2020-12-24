Nodaway County courts move back to Phase 1
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to a Nodaway County Circuit Clerk staff member with COVID-19, the Nodaway County court system has moved from Phase 3 under which it had been operating back to Phase 1.
According to an email from 4th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Roger Prokes, the court system moved to the more strict phase, but it does not include juvenile offices.
In May, the Missouri Supreme Court approved a reopening plan involving three phases for returning to normal court proceedings.
According to the plan, during the first phase, inside courtrooms, all present are required to wear a face mask. Only judicial employees will be provided a face mask. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained, among numerous other requirements.
Should no increase be seen in potential COVID-19 activity for two weeks, the courts will begin operating under Phase 2. Phase 3 can begin two weeks later should no increase be seen in potential COVID-19 activity.
Koats 4 Kids seeks more gloves, hats
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Today’s Civic Women is seeking more donated hats and gloves for its Koats 4 Kids drive.
According to an email from Ann Martin, TCW member, some of the baskets they provide at Eugene Field Elementary are empty.
“I’d like to fill the baskets by Jan. 4, before the kids return to school,” she said.
The group fills 21 baskets with gender neutral gloves for children each year. To donate, gloves and hats may be dropped off at The Maryville Forum office located at 111 E. Jenkins St.
Maryville library now offers book bundles
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has announced it will now offer book bundles upon request to save time and also allow for social distancing.
Patrons may order a bundle online and a librarian will do the browsing, put together the books and notify that they are ready. Bundles may then be picked up at the front desk or delivered to a vehicle. Thought books usually will be ready within 24 hours, the library asks patrons to allow for up to a week for orders.
Current bundles are for children’s, youth and young adult sections only. They can be requested on a theme or a surprise collection put together by library staff. As always, reservations for specific, individual items or DVDs may be made via the online catalog.
To order a bundle or for more information about the program, visit maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us or call 660-582-5281. Patrons may also fill out a form and drop it in the drop box outside the library.
Beef Conference moves online, opens registration
ROCK PORT, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension is inviting beef cattle producers to attend the annual Three-State Beef Conference scheduled for Jan. 12, 13 and 14.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, the conference has been moved online and will utilize Zoom for its webinar format. Each webinar will begin at 7 p.m. and last for one hour with one speaker per evening.
This year’s theme is “Making dollars out of decisions.”
On Jan. 12, Scott Brown, MU associate extension professor, will discuss, “What’s on the horizon for the cattle industry? Pricing changes, profit drivers and other possibilities in 2021.”
On Jan. 13, Bob Weaber, Kansas State University professor and head of Eastern Kansas Research and Extension Center will discuss, “Making selection successful: aligning trait emphasis with market endpoints.”
On Jan. 14, Performance Livestock Analytics VP of Strategy Justin Sexten will discuss the “Value of connected data.”
There is no cost to attend this year’s conference. Registration will cover all three days. To register, visit bit.ly/BeefConferenceRegistration.
Evergy reports scam calls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy, a public utility headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, and in Kansas City, Missouri, has reported customers have been receiving scam phone calls.
“Evergy is not disconnecting service for nonpayment at this time,” said Gina Penzig, Evergy manager.
She noted that customers have reported receiving calls threatening disconnection within 30 minutes unless a prepaid card is provided for payment.
“Evergy will never make a call of this nature or dictate payment type,” Penzig noted in an email. “If you receive a call about your account and are unsure if it’s coming from Evergy, hang up and call Evergy at the number on your bill or log into your online account to see if a payment is due.”
More information regarding scams may be found online at evergy.com/scam