City of Maryville offers Christmas tree disposal
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will accept real Christmas trees at two disposal locations until Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. These locations are the lower parking lot behind City Hall, located at 415 N. Market St., and the city of Maryville’s Street Garage, located at Second Street and North Newton Street.
Because a private party now operates it, trees will not be taken for free at the Transfer Station.
Please remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before disposing of trees. For more information, call City Hall at 660-562-8012.
R-VI alumna receives scholarship honoring Hopkins native
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Tessa Steele, a freshman psychology major at Northwest Missouri State University from Hopkins, is the recipient of the Luther C. (Luke) Skelton Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. Steele is the daughter of Donna Hoffman.
To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must be full-time students. Preference is given to students from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins and individuals who have declared majors in any content area within the field of teacher education.
The scholarship honors Luther “Luke” C. Skelton, who served as a teacher, coach and superintendent at Hopkins Public Schools between 1942 and 1950.
Skelton was known for his commitment to helping students develop into intelligent and thoughtful individuals, as well as his ability to discern each student’s talents and needs.
For more information about the scholarship, visit http://www.nwmissouri.edu/alumni/.
GRM Networks offers scholarships
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks and the Foundation for Rural Service are offering numerous scholarships for students planning to attend college.
GRM plans to award up to $5,500 in scholarship funds. To learn more about the requirements or complete an application, visit www.grm.net/about-us/scholarships.
GRM Networks to sponsor youth trip to D.C.
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks plans to sponsor two high school juniors on an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. for the 2022 Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour in July next year.
For more information visit, www.grm.net/about-us/youthtour. For more information or to submit, contact Amy Davison at adavison@corp.grm.net.