The Ministry Center to hold annual meeting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ministry Center (also known as the clothing room and food pantry) plans to hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main St.
According to a news release, this meeting is for the purpose of electing the directors and the transaction of other business. Each organized church located in Nodaway County is entitled to designate one delegate to attend the meeting.
The delegate must bring written authorization from the governing member or board of their church and present it to the secretary prior to the start of the meeting. Letters which include the delegate form have been mailed to Nodaway County churches. Delegates are entitled to make nominations form the floor. Others are welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting.
Northwest alters Recycling Center hours during break
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center will operate with limited hours during the university’s winter break.
The Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Country Club Road, will close Friday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 25. It will reopen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Monday, Jan 2.
The center, which is open to the public, will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 3. Normal operating hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Beef cattle producers to host 3-state beef conference
MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Measure to manage: Exploring management strategies to cut costs, increase performance and capture value” will be the theme of the 38th annual Three-State Beef Conference, to be held at locations across Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska in January.
According to a news release, Dan Loy, extension beef feedlot specialist with Iowa State University, will share tips for adding value to calves through backgrounding. Livestock water challenges during drought will be addressed by Miranda Meehan, livestock environmental stewardship specialist from North Dakota State University. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist at the University of Nebraska, will discuss how to meet the mineral needs of the cattle herd without breaking the bank.
The program will be repeated at three locations over three evenings. The first is Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Maryville at the Northwest Technical School. The second is Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield, Iowa. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the final meeting is at the Otoe County fairgrounds in Syracuse, Nebraska. At each evening and location, registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program is 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner and conference proceedings are included.
Registrations are appreciated by Friday, Jan. 6, to plan for meals and materials. For more information or to register for a meeting, contact: