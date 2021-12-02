Northwest students to sell art, raise funds
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its annual winter art sale and Empty Cups fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3.
Art created by students including jewelry, bowls, cups, lidded jars, originally designed T-shirts and other handmade items will be available for purchase at the sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Proceeds from the art sale help students pay for materials.
The art department’s Empty Cups fundraiser, which features handmade ceramic cups filled with hot chocolate available for purchase, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday, Dec. 3 on the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
For more information about Empty Cups or the art sale, contact Northwest Missouri State University fine arts professor Veronica Watkins at watkins@nwmissouri.edu.
Benefit for cancer patient set for Dec. 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — There will be a benefit for Cassie Eckstein from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Maryville Elks Lodge.
A $10 meal including a tenderloin sandwich, corn or green beans, cheesy potatoes and dessert will be served throughout the duration of the event. Dine-in or carryout is available. The deadline for preorders is 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Text preorders to 660-541-2308.
There will also be a cornhole tournament, a silent auction, gun raffle tickets and “Team Cassie” T-shirts at the event.
Cash is preferred for all benefit activities. Proceeds will help offset Eckstein’s medical expenses associated with her fight against cancer.
For more information, contact Selena Foreman, at 660-853-9201.
American Legion, Scouts to host breakfast
MARYVILLE, Mo. — American Legion Post 100 and Scout Troops 190 and 74 will host a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 5 at American Legion Post 100, located at 1104 E. Fifth St. in Maryville.
The breakfast will consist of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, eggs, juice, milk and coffee. Carryout is available. Entry for adults is $8, and for children ages 6 and under is $5.
Registration open for health and fitness fair
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Registration is now open for booths at the annual Health & Fitness Fair.
The 2022 event will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 22 in the gym at the Maryville Community Center.
Businesses related to health and fitness are invited to sign up for booth space by calling the community center at 660-562-2923 or by emailing MPR Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood at mrockwood@maryvilleparks.org.
Firefighter assistance grant now open
Applications for the fiscal year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.
To start planning a fiscal year AFG grant application, review the Notice of Funding Opportunity at https://bit.ly/firefightergrant.
MoDOT asks for feedback at unfunded needs meeting
CAMERON, Mo.— To receive public feedback on the Unfunded Needs Lists it has worked on this year, MoDOT will conduct a Northwest District meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Cameron Regional YMCA – Theater, 1903 Walnut St. in Cameron.
The meeting will review the needs identification/prioritization process, feature discussion time with MoDOT officials, give a brief overview of the needs in MoDOT’s Northwest District and present the Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Multimodal Lists. Members of the Highway Commission and other elected officials will also be in attendance.
The meeting will not be livestreamed, but a PowerPoint will be made available the day of the meeting at https://bit.ly/unfundedneeds. On that page, comments or questions about the draft Unfunded Needs List will be received through Dec. 22.
Current and draft updated documents are available at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.
Water well plugging grants open until Dec. 31
Applications for projects to plug abandoned private, multiple-family or public drinking water wells will be accepted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources through Dec. 31.
Those who wish to apply must register with MoDNR’s online funding portal to access the application form and related materials.
Registration with the online funding portal is available at https://bit.ly/moDNRfundingportal.
For more information, contact the Source Water Protection Program Coordinator at 573-526-0269 or sourcewaterprotection@dnr.mo.gov.
Conservation grants open
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks has announced the 2022 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund is now open.
Grants are available to cities, counties and public school districts to fund outdoor recreation projects.
For more information about this program, to download the grant application and to register for a grant application workshop, visit https://bit.ly/landwaterconservation.