City to hold free mask drive Dec. 21
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council, in partnership with the Maryville R-II school district, will hold a free mask distribution drive-thru event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.
The event will be held at the Maryville Middle School circle drive located at 525 S. Hills Drive. Each vehicle will receive one 50-count box of disposable face coverings while supplies last.
On July 22, the Maryville City Council approved Ordinance No. 8288 requiring face coverings in public during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance remains in effect through Jan. 31, 2021. Face coverings are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Face coverings and social distancing mandates are mitigation efforts to protect public health, keep businesses open and allow education to continue.
Evergy reinstates stop on disconnects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy has reinstated its moratorium on residential service disconnects as a result of the pandemic, winter season and upcoming changes to our customer billing systems.
“Evergy has assisted customers throughout 2020 as we all navigate the pandemic,” according to a news release. “In March, we voluntarily paused disconnects and that was extended through July 15. We have waived late fees, offered extended payment options and bill credits to help customers maintain their electric service. More than 100,000 customers have been helped through our programs.”
The current moratorium extends to March 1, when it will be re-evaluated.
“We encourage customers who are struggling with their energy payment and finances to call 2-1-1 to identify available community resources, to apply for federal funds available through LIHEAP and to call us so extended payment arrangements can be established,” the release noted. “Community resources and communication with Evergy can help customers avoid large balances later that are difficult to pay.
In Missouri, customers may apply for assistance through LIHEAP now. More information about applying for the federally funded program is available at Evergy.com/assistance.
North Star notes IRS change as benefit
MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Star Advocacy Center notes a recent change at the IRS will provide a benefit for charity donors.
According to a tax tip online at IRS.gov, following tax law changes, cash donations of up to $300 made this year by Dec. 31, 2020 are now deductible without having to itemize when people file their taxes in 2021.
“The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act includes several temporary tax law changes to help charities,” the website notes.
This includes the special $300 deduction designed especially for people who choose to take the standard deduction, rather than itemizing their deductions.
“This is great news for our organization,” said Linda Mattson, executive director of North Star. “It’s a win-win for the giver and the receiver,”
Before making a donation, the IRS suggests using its Tax Exempt Organization Search to make sure the organization they want to donate to is eligible for tax deductible donations. North Star Advocacy Center is on the list of more than 145 tax exempt organizations within Maryville.
According to an email from Mattson, the center offers 50 percent Missouri tax credits on donations of more than $100 annually.
The center provides free, confidential services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Donations can be mailed to North Star at 1220 E. Second St, Maryville, MO, 64468. Credit card or PayPal donations can be given through the website at www.northstarac.org.