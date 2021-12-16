Hopkins Lighting Contest judging set for Friday
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins Lighting Contest is set to be judged on Friday, Dec. 17.
Sponsored by Hopkins Community Betterment, the contest is only open to homes inside the city limits.
Winners will be announced Saturday, Dec. 18. First-place winner and best decorated will receive $50 to M&M Pub-N-Grub. Second-place winner and most creative will receive $30 to Rick’s Country Shoppe. Third place and most lights will receive $20 to The Smoke Shop.
Hughes Fieldhouse shifts hours for winter break
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to Northwest Missouri State University’s winter break, the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 22-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 3-4.
At these times, the facility will be open to community members of all ages. Visitors should park in Lot 62, south of the facility, and enter through the Wells Bank entrance.
The Hughes Fieldhouse also will be open to community members for walking between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 13-17, Dec. 20-21 and Jan. 5-7. Those who wish to walk during these hours must present a Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card.
Recycling center changes hours for winter break
MARYVILLE, Mo.— Northwest Missouri State University’s Recycling Center, which is open to the public, will operate with limited hours during the university’s winter break.
Located in the 1100 block of North Country Club Road, the center will close Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 26. It will reopen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, and close again Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Monday, Jan. 3.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the center will return to normal operating hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 6.p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.