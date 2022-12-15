Black Pony kicks off second annual Ornament Challenge
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Black Pony Brewing Co. recently announced its second annual Ornament Challenge which benefits a local nonprofit organization.
“This is our second year doing this ornament challenge, and it’s one of our favorite things,” Jen Jensen, Black Pony co-founder, said. “We love our community, and it’s exciting to see so many different groups on our tree! Many of our patrons are part of nonprofit organizations, and this is just one way that we can pay it forward.”
To participate, patrons may purchase an ornament for the Black Pony tree in $5 increments. The purchaser may then sign their name on the front and write a favorite local charity on the back.
The local nonprofit with the most money donated at the end of the year wins and the Pony will present all donations to the winning nonprofit.
American Legion Post 100 to host blood drive
MARYVILLE, Mo. — American Legion Post No. 100 will host the Community Blood Center for a blood drive to service patients in the northwest Missouri region.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Patsy Shipley, executive director of the Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
Maryville individuals can help by donating blood at the drive from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Legion hall, 1104 E. Fifth St. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code EH6S.
Chamber announces Shop Merryville winners
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Shop Merryville Christmas prizes.
Check tickets if shopping at any of these local businesses who distributed this week’s winning tickets: Maryville Florist, MTE, Shoe Sensation, Planet Sub, Horizon Plant House, License Bureau, Conception Abbey Gift Shop, Simply Posh, Blue Willow, Hype, Grays, Twice As Nice, and Orscheln.
The following are the Dec. 12 ticket winners: Red: 15372, 18605, 20835, 21292, 21353, 23125, 24165, 25079, 26871, 27795, 28823, 32843, 11154. Green: 14336, 10869, 14489, 10656, 14521.
Unclaimed winning tickets include: 1075, 10663, 10734, 12399, 12400, 12404, 12412, 12414, 14939, 14933, 17563, 17683, 17693, 18163, 18939, 19486, 19494, 22287, 23104, 24040, 24043, 2450, 25543, 25565, 25578, 25987, 26363, 26888, 28672, 28698, 31916, 32890, 32976, 32982, 33301, 33350, 33375, 34680.
According to a chamber email, winners should bring their winning ticket to the chamber office, 408 N. Market St., during business hours for a chance at various prizes including gift cards, and even a fire pit.
Northwest announces winter hours for Hughes
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has announced winter break hours for community members at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
According to a news release, the fieldhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-3. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages with a signed waiver; children younger than 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.
Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 12-16, Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 4-5. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.
All visitors should park in lot 62 south of the fieldhouse and enter through the Wells Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.
Normal fieldhouse hours resume Wednesday, Jan. 11, in conjunction with the start of the Northwest’s spring semester.