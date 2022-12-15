Black Pony ornament

This ornament is one that may be purchased at Black Pony Brewing Co. and hung on a tree with a local nonprofit's name on the back for a chance at receive a donation from the proceeds.

 SUBMITTED BY BLACK PONY BREWING CO.

Black Pony kicks off second annual Ornament Challenge

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Black Pony Brewing Co. recently announced its second annual Ornament Challenge which benefits a local nonprofit organization.

