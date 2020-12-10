Maryville City Council changes location for next meeting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council has changed the location of its next regular meeting.
The meeting scheduled for Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. will now be held in the Maryville Community Center upper conference room at 1407 N. Country Club Road.
The venue was changed to accommodate expected larger than usual turnout from attendees while still allowing appropriate social distancing. The meeting will still be streamed as usual via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the meeting agenda through the city’s website, Maryville.org.
Social distancing and face coverings are required for those in attendance.
Second Harvest sets food distributions in Maryville, Skidmore
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Second Harvest Community Food Bank will hold monthly food distributions in Maryville starting Tuesday, Dec. 15.
From 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, the general public is welcome to pick up food at the First United Methodist Church located at 102 N. Main St. Other Tuesday distributions will be held on Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16.
In January, Second Harvest will begin monthly distributions in Skidmore.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 28, members of the general public may pick up food at the city ballpark, located at 100 Adams St. Other Thursday distribution days scheduled include: Feb. 25 and March 25.
The pickup limit is five families per vehicle.
According to a news release, all times and locations are subject to change. For SNAP assistance, contact Lona Morgan at 816-344-2808 or Deb Ramey at 816-344-2505.
Hopkins Church to host outdoor nativity service
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins First Christian Church, 101 S. Fifth St., and Pastor Steven Wainwright plan to hold an outdoor, live nativity service open to the public.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, families can park around the nativity and enjoy the scene while singing and listening to the church bells.
Hot chocolate will be served, and youth Bibles will be distributed to children. At 5 p.m. the Christmas Story will be read followed by a candlelight singing of Silent Night.
The church asks that anyone leaving their vehicle wear a mask and practice social distancing when around other families.
“Be safe and keep safe your neighbor,” the release noted.