Christmas Homes Tour to take place Sunday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sixth annual Christmas Homes Tour is set to wow attendees with four homes with fully decked halls and lights shining bright.
Proceeds from the tour will be used to support the educational expenses for children living at the Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand. Since 2017, local couple Steve and Donella Sherry have worked with local homeowners to offer a peek into their holiday décor ideas as a way to support a cause near and dear to their hearts.
“We are overwhelmed with how this community has embraced Under the Son Ministries,” Donella said.
Four families plan to open their holiday-themed homes to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at Blue Willow, Ferluknat Farm, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane and The Kitchen & Bath Source.
Anyone interested in helping Under the Son Ministries or purchasing a ticket may call Steve Sherry at 660-254-5775.
First Baptist to perform Living Christmas Tree
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Baptist Church choir plans to perform a Living Christmas Tree at the church located at 121 E. Jenkins St.
Performances are scheduled for about an hour starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.
For more information visit, fbcmaryville.com/events.
Breakfast in Whoville set for Dec. 17
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation plans to kick off its Breakfast in Whoville on Saturday, Dec. 17.
With two seatings, one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 9:30 a.m., there is sure to be enough seats for all young Whos in the area.
Chris Cakes will serve pancakes and there will be games, crafts, a story time and photo opportunity with Santa, and maybe the Grinch.
Tickets are $12 for each child. The cost is $8 for an additional plate for a parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent or anyone else accompanying a child. To register, visit mpr.activityreg.com.
Chamber announces Shop Merryville winners
MARYVILLE, Mo. —The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Shop Merryville Christmas prizes.
The following are the Nov. 28 ticket winners: 26888, 23104, 24043, 18163, 28698, 10675, 17683, 17693, 30651, 14934, 25548, 25543, 34680, 10261, 32976, 18091, 10197, 32957.
Unclaimed winning tickets from Nov. 21: 10004, 12399, 12400, 12404, 12412, 33375, 19494, 25565, 25578, 26363, 28672, 30673, 31916, 32890, 32982, 33301, 33350.
According to a chamber email, winners should bring their winning ticket to the chamber office, 408 N. Market St., during business hours to claim their prize.
Allied Arts Council calls for sculpture walk artists
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Allied Arts Council along with the city of St. Joseph invites regional, national and international sculpture artists to enter a sculpture for the 10th annual St. Joseph Sculpture Walk.
According to a news release, the walk is an exhibit of outdoor sculptures displayed for one year in downtown St. Joseph. Selected sculptures will be displayed downtown for the June 2023 - May 2024 exhibition. Artists selected will receive a $750 honorarium per sculpture selected and compete for up to $15,000 in cash prize awards. Each sculpture is for sale to the public. Additionally, one sculpture is purchased to become a permanent part of St. Joseph’s public art collection.
“People love walking Downtown and seeing the sculptures,” Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, said in a statement. “It’s great to see sculptures become permanent in St. Joseph.”
Fankhauser said she hopes to see new artists apply and display their sculptures in the city.
The deadline for submission is Feb.10, 2023, with notification of acceptance on or before Feb. 28, 2023. For more information, go to stjoearts.org/programs_sculpture_walk.htm.
Anyone interested in supporting the program may contact the Allied Arts Council at 816-233-0231.