Steve and Donella Sherry
Steve and Donella Sherry stand with the Christmas items they had for sale Monday during the Makers’ Monday event held around the downtown square. The Sherrys, who operate Under the Son Ministries, will host their Christmas Homes Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets cost $25 and are available at Blue Willow, Ferluknat Farm, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane and The Kitchen & Bath Source.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

Christmas Homes Tour to take place Sunday

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sixth annual Christmas Homes Tour is set to wow attendees with four homes with fully decked halls and lights shining bright.

