Puzzle Swap

The Maryville Public Library has set up a Puzzle Swap area to help local puzzle enthusiasts find new ones to put together. Another table nearby holds a community puzzle for anyone to do.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Maryville Public Library starts Puzzle Swap

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library, located at 509 N. Main St., recently kicked off a new program where patrons may drop off or pick up puzzles to trade. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags