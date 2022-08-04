Maryville Public Library starts Puzzle Swap
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library, located at 509 N. Main St., recently kicked off a new program where patrons may drop off or pick up puzzles to trade.
Throughout the month of August, interested puzzle enthusiasts may refresh their collections by participating in the library’s Puzzle Swap.
Puzzles should be for adults, in good condition and have no missing pieces, according to an email from Annie Arvidson, MPL adult programs assistant. Puzzle fans may swap a puzzle or donate puzzles without swapping. Once finished with a puzzle, the owner may keep it forever or return it to swap again.
This free adult program will run for the entire month of August. The library has a booth set up in the adult section which will be available during operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The library also offers a community jigsaw puzzle activity near the Puzzle Swap area.
PawsatlaPoola set for Monday, Aug. 15
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society will hold its annual PawsatlaPoola from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Maryville Aquatic Center, located at 501 N. Laura St.
Dogs and handlers are welcome to participate in the event for $5 per head (for dogs and people).
All handlers are restricted to the shallow end of the pool. Only dogs can enter the deep end.
One adult per child is required for children attending the event, and no humans under 13 are allowed to enter the water. To participate, Maryville residents are required to have a city dog license. License registration is $5 for spayed or neutered dogs and $25 for unaltered dogs.
Those who live outside of city limits must have proof of rabies vaccination to enter the event. Jenny’s Happy Tails Grooming will provide nail trims at the event for $10. All proceeds go directly to care for animals at the New Nodaway Humane Society.
For more information, call the shelter at 660-562-3333.
Bearcat Aerie car show scheduled for Sept. 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Car fanatics can rev up their engines and head over to the Eagles and Engines car show on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Bearcat Aerie 3669, located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with judging at 12 p.m. and awards at 3 p.m. Registration is $15.
Rain or shine, the event will feature all makes and models, as well as food, drinks, music and a 50-50 raffle.
For more information, call 660-442-6343 or 660-215-0594.
Tammy Reid collection on display at state quilt museum
HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum has opened a new exhibit featuring many pieces from an extensive collection of quilts owned by Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
“My grandmother gave me my first quilt when I was a child,” she said in a news release. “And my mother gave us a quilt for a wedding present. This is what inspired my love of quilts. I am partial to red, white and green quilts, especially at Christmastime. I will pile quilts everywhere during the Christmas season.”
A number of the quilts are antiques, dating from the mid-to-late 1800s, according to a news release.
“I look forward to meeting people that appreciate quilts on the days that I will be at the museum,” she said.
Times and dates for her appearances will be posted on the museum’s website at missouriqultmusuem.com.
The Reid collection will be on display through Dec. 17, according to the website. For more information and a few photos of her quilts, visit missouriquiltmuseum.com/post/chiefs-kingdom-celebrate-christmas.
The museum, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, is located at 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton.