Local Briefs art

Leadership Northwest Music Jam returns
TRENTON, Mo. — The Leadership Northwest Missouri Jam is returning to the Black Silo Winery this weekend featuring rising country music artist and No. 1 hit songwriter, Greylan James.

According to a news release, the event is returning for its third year on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will feature local Trenton alumni Charlie Bacon, Sam Gibson and Travis Mullenix.

8-31 BRIEFS QR code Music Jam
0
0
0
0
0

Tags