Blood drive set for Sept. 11 and 12
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Community Blood Center blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the First Baptist Church gym, located at 121 E. Jenkins St.
The CBC is encouraging donors to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code BL. For more information contact Kay Reeves at 816-213-2728.
Great Northwest Winefest set for Sept. 16
MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Great Northwest Winefest is set to welcome more than 1,400 visitors to Griffith Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to a news release, the event, now in its 14th year, is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to feature wine tasting, live music, grape stomping, food and a variety of vendors.
Wineries and distilleries from northwest Missouri will offer tastings to guests age 21 and older. Those scheduled to attend include Backyard Vine & Wine, Baltimore Bend Vineyard, Fence Stile Vineyard and Winery, Prestyn’s Wine Bar, The Windy Wine Company, R/Farm Distillery and Weston Wine Company.
Guests may also purchase bottles of wine from wineries or may visit the on-site cash bar, provided by Toad Hollar Bar & Grill, while they shop from approximately 50 vendors. This year’s performances include Curtis Wayne Stroud, Adam Showalter, Ben and Lauren Johnson, Quinton Cox and Gear Down.
Food truck vendors will be on-site including Enchilada Lady, Groovy’s Grub, CR BBQ and Catering, Palmer Charcuterie, and Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn.
Tickets may be purchased online at nwmef.org or at the door. Cost to attend for adults 21 years and older is $30. This includes a wineglass and samples of wines. Designated driver tickets may only be purchased at the door and cost $15. Tickets for children age 12 years and younger may be purchased at the door only and cost $5. Children age 5 and younger may enter free. No pets are allowed.
Winefest is a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation. NWMEF is a nonprofit organization that offers free and confidential business coaching in Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.