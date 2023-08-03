Public invited to discuss priority unfunded transportation needs Aug. 8
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to join the discussion on priority unfunded transportation needs in their areas.
According to a Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments news release, Missouri’s transportation system includes 33,808 miles of roads and 10,424 bridges, making it one of the largest for any state in the nation.
MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft High Priority Unfunded Needs listing, which identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.
The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities that could be funded in the future. A meeting to discuss the draft updated list for transportation in the northwest Missouri region will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, located at 101 N. Vine St. in Maryville. Presentation materials and a comment form also are available online at modot.org/unfundedneeds.
HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container.
For more information, contact Savannah Willmore at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or by email at solid@nwmorcog.org.
Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show set for Aug. 16
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show competition will offer cash prizes for top entries.
According to a show flyer, entries will be accepted between 2 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and between 8 and 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Three cash prizes (First - $20, Second - $10 and Third - $5) and ribbons will be presented in each category plus a Best of Show award ($30).
This year’s special interest display will be “Things Grandma Used to Do,” featuring handiwork items.
Last year’s show featured more than 110 quilts in addition to throws and smaller quilted items.
This year’s show will be judged by out-of-town judges with a number only. The show will be open for public viewing during the Hopkins Picnic from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Hopkins Community Building.
For more information contact LaDonna Blackford at 660-641-1050, Lois Brand at 660-778-3476 or Sandy Alexander at 660-778-3834.