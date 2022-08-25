Blood, Sweat and Gears Car & Truck Show is Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The annual Blood, Sweat and Gears Car & Truck Show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27.
The fundraising event will be open to the public at 10:30 a.m. at Beemer’s Muffler Center, 1305 E. First St.
Food will be available. Following an award ceremony at 1 p.m. there will be a cruise for all classes and a burnout box. Donation feeds will apply for burnout box. Awards/prizes will be presented to the top two in each class plus additional awards. Classes include: Open, 50s, and older, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and newer, ATV, 4WD truck and 2WD truck and more.
Call 660-582-2800 or 660-254-4281 to register. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 for preregistration and $20 for day of event and vendors. All proceeds will be given to North Star Advocacy Center.
Northwest enrollment again sets records
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University began its 2022-2023 academic year Wednesday, Aug. 17 with a 5.4-percent rise in its total enrollment from a year ago, making a fifth consecutive year of growth while projecting its highest-ever retention rate, a news release from the university stated.
Northwest began its fall semester with a total headcount of 7,715, compared to 7,319 students on the first day of the 2021-22 academic year. A record 80 percent of Northwest’s 2021 freshman class returned to the university for a second year.
“Our enrollment growth is a reflection of the work of every employee, student, alumnus and stakeholder,” said Clarence Green, the university’s interim president, in a statement. “To say that I am proud is an understatement. Northwest is a special place that produces special people who care deeply and are invested in learning, connecting, practicing civility and showing their pride.”
United opens new office location in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Mo. — United recently opened a new office in Maryville at 1016 S. Main St. next to McDonald’s.
The office opened in early May and is a place for people to find information about their internet, TV, phones and customizable phone systems for small and large businesses.
“Our employees live in the communities we serve and provide a local presence that our members and customers deserve,” Jim Bagley, chief executive officer of United said in a statement. “United Electric Cooperative has been serving the rural areas in Northwest Missouri for over 85 years, and we will continue to provide that local service for many years to come.”
According to a news release, the location also serves as a place for the members of United Electric Cooperative to conduct all electric business such as bill payments, receive rebate information, start new electric service and all other electric inquiries. There is also a drop box available for after-hour payments.