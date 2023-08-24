Eagles Aerie to host car show Sept. 3
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat Eagles Car Show is set for Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Aerie located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71, Maryville.
Registration for the Bearcat Eagles Car Show starts at 10 a.m. Voting will take place at noon.
Cost to enter is $20.
Numerous classes of competition are available in which to enter cars, trucks and motorcycles. There will be a People’s Choice Award.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Funds raised will be used toward the Fraternal Order of Eagles charities.
For more information, find the event on social media.
MFA – 4 Rivers to host open house
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — MFA – 4 Rivers plans to host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the new facility located at 25825 Ross Road, Ravenwood.
The event is open to the public. Lunch will be provided along with tours of the new facility.
Leadership Northwest Missouri recruits new class
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri, a leadership development opportunity that brings together participants from throughout a 19-county region to hone leadership skills, explore regional issues and gain a network of contacts throughout the region, is accepting applications for its next class.
“Leadership Northwest Missouri was such an amazing, worthwhile experience,” said Kelsi Meyer, a 2023 graduate of the program from Nodaway County. “I will carry the connections that I have made long after this experience has completed.”
According to an email, the organization is seeking applicants for its 2024 class which starts Jan. 24, 2024. With the assistance of program sponsorships, tuition is $900 which includes one night of lodging at Conception Abbey for the initial two-day retreat, all session meals and class materials.
For more information, or to find an application, visit leadershpnorthwestmissouri.org. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Skidmore sets tax rate
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen set the city’s tax rate during a special meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 15.
According to minutes from that meeting, the board reviewed profit and loss by class and the annual budget and set the city’s tax levy at 1 percent for general and 1 percent for streets.
In minutes from the closed session of the Aug. 10 meeting, the board approved paying resident Kenny Shewey $20 an hour for 35 hours for completing the Dig-Rite requests that helped United Fiber infrastructure be installed.
The board also approved increasing City Clerk Sadie McHugh’s pay rate to $15 per hour.