Garden club plant, bake sale set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club will host a fall plant and bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, located at 1210 E. First St. in Maryville. Along with baked goods, the sale will feature locally grown perennials, including irises and daylilies.
NCHS Museum to host history programs
MARYVILLE, Mo.— The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will host two programs on local historical figures.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, local author Amy Houts will discuss her book “Maye’s March for Women’s Votes.” The book describes Vera Maye Shipps, a Maryville native who traveled to Washington, D.C. to march for women’s suffrage in 1913.
The historical society will celebrate the birthday of Mary Graham at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Mary Graham is an eponym for the towns of Maryville and Graham. The celebration will feature a short presentation and cake.
The museum is located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Maryville. It is regularly open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information about Nodaway County history, exhibits, and programming, follow the Nodaway County Historical Society on social media or visit https://nodawaymuseum.wixsite.com/nchs.
WGU Missouri to award $50,000 in scholarships
MARYVILLE, Mo.— Western Governors University (WGU) Missouri, an online university, announced it would award up to $50,000 to incoming students.
The funds will be awarded through the university’s Back to School Scholarships. The scholarships are available for adult students working toward a bachelor’s or master’s in any of WGU’s degree programs. Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,500. Students can apply online at www.wgu.edu/B2S through Sept. 30.
For more information about WGU Missouri and available scholarships, visit https://www.wgu.edu/missouri.html.
Drake University graduates Maryville local
DES MOINES, Iowa— Brooklyn Hawley of Maryville, Missouri, was one of Drake University’s spring 2021 graduates. Hawley received a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science. Drake University is a private university in Des Moines with almost 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students.
Local woman earns distinction at WSU
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University has announced that Marissa A. Jensen, of Stanberry, along with more than 3,500 students, has been named to the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2021.
According to a news release, to be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.