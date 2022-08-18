Iowa Aviation Museum to host fly-in, Younger induction into hall of fame
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa aviation Museum’s 29th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and Hall of Fame Induction is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Greenfield Airport, 2251 Airport Road.
Connie Rex Younger, originally from Elmo and Maryville will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during this years event.
The Fontanelle Lions Club will serve a pancake breakfast from 7:30 – 10 a.m. The cost is $8 for adults, which covers the cost of admission to the museum. Children age 5 and younger eat free.
Immediately following breakfast, Younger and Nicholas A. Turner will be inducted into the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame. For more information visit the museum’s social media or email aviation@iowatelecom.net.
Art, Rhythm & Brews postponed to spring
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville and the Maryville Public Arts Committee have announced the postponement of Art, Rhythm & Brews.
Originally slated for Sept. 10, Downtown Maryville now plans to host the event on Friday, May 19, 2023. The event will take place on the courthouse square.
In a news release, DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville, cited a lack of brewery participation for the postponement. Davison said that the event relies heavily on donations from local breweries and home brew enthusiasts, and that staffing shortages, supply chain issues and food cost increases have affected the ability of those groups to participate.
Davison said she is confident that moving the festival back to its original time in the spring will allow for greater communication with vendors and time for businesses and participants to adjust to fluctuations in staffing and costs.
State Historical Society offers local history grants
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals of up to $500 each to help Missouri cultural heritage institutions preserve and provide access to local history.
The deadline for organizations to submit their applications is Sept. 15.
The one-year grant period begins in November. The Richard S. Brownlee Missouri Local History grants honor a longtime former executive director of the State Historical Society who helped expand the Society’s holdings of newspapers, reference materials, manuscripts and artworks, a press release said. A maximum of $5,000 will be awarded this year.
The Missouri Local History grant submissions should focus on two areas. The first is the preservation of historical local records, which includes the purchase of archival supplies or the display of personal papers, photographs, maps or other materials. The other area of focus can be education or programming activities to promote learning about local history or training for the preservation of local history records.
Grants are available to Missouri cultural heritage institutions that are organizational members of the State Historical Society with preference given to local historical societies.