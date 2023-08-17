Garden club to hold sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club is planning to host its Iris/Perennial Plant & Bake Sale on Saturday, Aug. 19.
From 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, shoppers may peruse products at the Nodaway County Senior Center, located at 1210 E. First St.
According to an email, funds from the sale will be used to support the purchase of flowers and maintenance items used at Mable Perkins Gardens and Judah Park.
Conservation district starts new lottery for terrace funding
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Soil & Water Conservation District has a new lottery process for terrace funding for projects to be completed in calendar year 2024.
According to a news release, this offers a fair and efficient way for the office to distribute cost share funds to landowners. Lottery drawing entries will be accepted the second full week of September, annually, which sets this year’s dates from Sept. 11-Sept. 15.
For full details stop by or contact the Nodaway County Soil & Water Conservation District office at 502 W. South Hills Drive, Suite 101, Maryville, MO 64468. Call the office at 660-582-7423 Ext. 3 or the district cell number at 660-254-7423, or email Colton.Coffelt@swcd.mo.gov.
Northwest to host part-time job fair on Aug. 30
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University Career Services will host its annual Local Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to connect individuals with employers offering part-time jobs.
The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. It is free to attend and open to all community members.
“We want to help students coming to Northwest be able to learn more about job and internship opportunities that are available in the community, and we want to help local business fill positions,” Kristin Little, a career services coordinator at Northwest, said in a statement. “It’s a win-win.”
The job fair is designed to help individuals find local, part-time employment in the northwest Missouri region. Attendees will have opportunities to meet and speak with representatives from a variety of local organizations.
The job fair is sponsored by Northwest Missouri State University, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact Career Services at Northwest at 660-562-1250 or visit nwmissouri.edu/career.
Benefit concert featuring Grand Ole Opry member
TRENTON, Mo. — The Dream Factory will be hosting a concert from Rhonda Vincent, a Grand Ole Opry member and north Missouri native, on September 7. Proceeds from the show will benefit the northwest Missouri chapter of The Dream Factory, a volunteer-driven children’s wish-granting organization for children with life-threatening illnesses.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. During the show’s intermission, a benefit auction will be held and will include autographed guitars from Vincent, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Issacs, Ricky Skaggs and more. A $250 tree certificate from Rosemary Hill Tree Farm, a $100 gift card from Pet Control and a Dulcimer donated by Norris Polley, all from Trenton, will also be up for auction.
For more information, call Ron Dougan at 660-369-0100.