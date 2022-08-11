Maryville Garden Club to host plant, bake sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club is hosting an Iris/Perennial Plant and Bake Sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, located at 1210 E. First St.
According to an email, the sale will offer a variety of locally grown iris rhizomes and other perennial plants along with baked goods.
The club, a nonprofit organization, maintains and cares for the Mable Perkins Gardens (the old Big Pump area) and a garden by the walking trails at Judah Park. It also holds monthly meetings for community members to promote the love of gardening/yardening in all areas be it flowers, vegetables, beekeeping, shrubs, birds, conservation and more.
Local Habitat for Humanity to host informational meeting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will host an information meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Maryville as it prepares to work with its next partner family.
Families interested in partnering with Habitat must attend the informational meeting to be considered for a home.
According to a news release, the meetings are designed to present families with the information they need about Habitat for Humanity and the building process. Income guidelines, participation requirements and program details will be discussed, and application packets will be provided.
Local residents are encouraged to apply if they:
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International that develops partnerships to build healthy, affordable homes for families in need in Nodaway County. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visit nodawayhabitat.org.
Maryville Public Library to host knitting class
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library will hold a knitting class at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
According to an email from the library, Knitting 101 instructor Marion Christensen from Backyard Vine & Wine will help participants learn how to knit, cast on, cast off and start making a dishcloth to bring home.
Cost to attend is $5. The library asks interested participants to register at the library front desk.
