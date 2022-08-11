Knitting art

Maryville Garden Club to host plant, bake sale

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club is hosting an Iris/Perennial Plant and Bake Sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, located at 1210 E. First St.

