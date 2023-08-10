Barnard voters reject sales tax
BARNARD, Mo. — Voters in Barnard on Tuesday rejected a proposed quarter-cent sales tax.
According to unofficial vote tallies from the Nodaway County Clerk’s Office, the tax failed by a vote of 20-9.
The sales tax would have been used for “general municipal purposes,” according to the ballot language.
The 29 votes cast represented a 20.57 percent voter turnout. The proposal in Barnard was the only issue on the ballot on Aug. 8 in Nodaway County.
United Fiber to offer Donut Drive-Thru
MARYVILLE, Mo. — To help parents and excite Maryville R-II students about their first day of school, United Fiber is planning to offer a Donut Drive-Thru event on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
From 6:45 to 8 a.m. on the first day school for Maryville R-II students, parents and students can partake in a free sweet breakfast treat at the United Services office located at 1016 S. Main St. in Maryville.
Community Pep Rally scheduled for Aug. 24
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound Athletic Boosters are inviting the public to the 2023 Community Pep Rally at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, on the downtown square at the corner of Third and Market streets.
According to a news release, the event will feature Spoofhound athletes as they are introduced to the crowd by their coaches. Athletes in attendance will include those who participate in tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.
The Maryville High School Marching Spoofhounds, cheerleaders and Dazzlers also are scheduled to perform.
Kool Kats will sell refreshments and plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Booster Athletic Club. Spoofhound gear will be available for purchase, and attendees will be able to register to join the Booster Athletic Club.
Attendees should feel free to bring lawn chairs as seating will not be provided.
In the event of inclement weather, the pep rally will be relocated to the Maryville High School gymnasium.
St. Gregory to host ‘REBOOT! Live!’
MARYVILLE, Mo. — St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in conjunction with parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph plan to host “REBOOT! Live!” featuring internationally acclaimed speaker and author Chris Stefanick.
According to a news release from 7 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. Gregory’s, the evening with Stefanick will center around a practical exploration and understanding of Catholic faith and all the ways it is meant to impact lives, including prayer, spirituality, work, dating, marriage, parenting, health and more.
During the past decade, Stefanick has established himself worldwide, offering live seminars which reach more than 85,000 people per year. His videos and radio spots reach more than 1 million people each month, noted a release.
Tickets for the local event are available online at reallifecatholic.com/reboot. For more information, contact the St. Greogory Parish Office at 660-582-3833 or Chris Kuhlemeyer at chriskuhlsg@gmail.com.
Humane society offers specials to ‘Clear the Shelters’ and plans 5K
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society is holding an August special to help clear the shelter.
“(We’re) trying to get these animals forever homes,” Wendy Combs, shelter manager wrote in an email.
During August, the cost to adopt dogs and puppies is $50 and the cost to adopt cats and kittens is $30. This excludes specialty breeds and currently enrolled Puppies for Parole dogs.
The shelter also is hosting its first 5K run/ walk for the rescues in October. “The Fast & The Furriest 5K” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.
According to an event flyer, check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. from the Ed Phillips Shelter near The Point at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Signup is due by Sept. 27 for a T-shirt and/or dog bandana. Cost to run is $25 for runner only. To run with a dog, the cost is $30.
Proceeds from the event will go directly to veterinarian bills. Last year the shelter’s medical expenses exceeded $50,000.
More information is available online at newnodawayhumansociety.org/5krun.
Tarkio Tech talks programs
TARKIO, Mo. — More educational opportunities are available this fall at Tarkio Technology Institute.
According to a news release, the school, which started in 2019 on the former Tarkio College campus, has seen increasing enrollment in its welding, HVAC, wind energy, plumbing, computer technology and health occupations programs. Now pipe welding and certified nurse assistant certifications are being offered.
Call 660-623-9071 or visit tarkiotech.com for more information.
In addition to expanding its core curriculum, Tarkio Tech has added a new business program called Halas.
This two-semester program is aimed at men and women who want to start, expand or acquire a business. With courses in innovation, finances, marketing, operations, personnel and legal, Halas supports budding entrepreneurs with personal development coaching as well as post-graduation help with the student’s own business.
A feature of Halas’ business program is its integration of biblical principles and promises that are reflected in all good business practices, a news release stated.
Evening courses for in-person and online participation make it easier for those with jobs and those out of the area to benefit. Call 660- 623-6006 or visit halas.business for details.