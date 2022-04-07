BBBS to hold auction
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County will hold a silent auction at its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake on Friday, April 8 at Bearcat Lanes.
The auction is in-person only and is available to everyone — even those who are not bowling.
Blood drive scheduled at Mosaic
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Community Blood Center blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
The drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Clinic Conference Room, 2016 S. Main St.
Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code: KC68.
Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status. For more information contact Bridget Kenny at 660-562-7945 or by email at bridget.kenny@mymlc.com. Call 1-800-688-0900 for medical eligibility questions.
Local library to hold craft supply swap
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library plans to hold its first Craft Supply Swap from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the library.
The swap will offer a chance for crafters to bring unwanted, but usable materials and swap them for other materials for free. The library is searching for people who would like to donate unwanted craft items. They may be dropped off at the library between Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday April 20.
Donors will receive a VIP ticket for early entrance into the swap. All swap attendees will receive one bag to fill. Any leftover items will be used for story hours at the library or donated to nursing homes or day cares.
For more information, call Wilma Henggeler at the library at 660-582-5281 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Missouri National Guard HOF accepting 2022 nominations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The new Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame has announced it is accepting nominations for the 2022 class of honorees.
Located in the Adair County Historical Society in Kirksville, the Hall of Fame is only in its second year of recognizing guardsmen and women.
The nomination period runs from now until June 30. Nominations will only be accepted under the “Nominations” tab on the Hall of Fame’s website: monghof.org.
Inductees will be announced on Friday, Sept. 9 at an induction ceremony at Rieger Armory in Kirksville.
For more information, contact board member Jeremy Amick at jamick1@earthlink.net.