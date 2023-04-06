Host Lions Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Host Lions and Hy-Vee will host the 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 8 at Donaldson Westside Park.
According to an event flyer, the event starts at 10 a.m., but children may arrive early to take photos with the Easter Bunny starting at 9:30 a.m.
As in years past, the event will be broken up into four age groups. Children ages 3 and younger will hunt for eggs from 10 to 10:10 a.m. The hunt for kids ages 4 and 5 will be held from 10:10 to 10:20 a.m. Children ages 6 and 7 may hunt from 10:20 to 10:30 a.m. The hunt for 8-year-old kids is scheduled for 10:30 to 10:40 a.m.
In case of rain, the event will be held at the Maryville Community Center.
Maryville R-II opens enrollment for ‘Summer Journey’
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II School District is bringing back its “Summer Journey,” providing summer education for students in town and the surrounding areas.
According to a news release, the summer school will be held over 19 days for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“‘Summer Journey’ provides students with advanced academic preparation for the next school year while applying previously learned skills and knowledge,” the release noted.
The summer school also offers an incentive program for attendance. Students are eligible for various daily prizes as well as a grand prize on the final day. In addition, students who demonstrate outstanding attendance will be rewarded with monetary awards ranging from $50 to $100.
The program begins Tuesday, May 30, and ends June 23. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Breakfast is optional and served daily at 7:30 a.m. Students may purchase school lunch or bring lunch from home. Before- and after-school care (GO program) will be offered just as during the regular school year.
Enrollment is open now. Enrollment forms are available, along with more information, online at efes.maryville.k12.mo.us.
Second Harvest mobile food drop set for April 11
BARNARD, Mo. — The monthly Fresh Mobile Pantry food distribution event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, on Fourth Street in Barnard.
Provided by Second Harvest Community Food Bank, the 10 a.m. event is open to anyone and is first-come, first-served. There is no income restriction in place.
A Fresh Mobile Pantry food drop also is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, in Rosendale at North Andrew High School.
