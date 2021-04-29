Free virtual leadership summit to be held
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri schedules a free virtual leadership summit “Fill Your Cup,” open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
According to a news release, guest speaker Tim Crowley will offer information about the importance of an optimist attitude, especially as everyone deals with the challenges of the pandemic.
“An optimistic attitude is critical and necessary for 2021,” the release noted. “It pushes us forward, encourages us, and helps us to overcome obstacles. It inspires those around us and helps us in accomplishing dreams and goals. A positive attitude also helps with making difficult tasks easier to fulfill. A positive frame of mind strengthens relationships and increases our motivation to succeed. It motivates us to think creatively and therefore achieve more than we ever expected. Most importantly, a positive attitude awakens happiness within ourselves and those around us.”
Crowley plans to speak about “The Importance of Positivity in Our Lives,” five ways to cultivate optimism and hope for creating a positive, productive and meaningful year.
To register online visit: tinyurl.com/fillyourcup21.
MDC centers to close May 7 for Truman Day
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that its nature centers, education centers, staffed shooting ranges, offices and other staffed facilities will be closed Friday, May 7, in honor of Truman Day.
According to a news release, MDC facilities will resume normal operating days starting May 8.
Truman Day is a state holiday observed in Missouri in honor of 33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman, who is the only U.S. president to have come from Missouri.
Learn more about MDC locations and offerings at mdc.mo.gov.
Burlington Jct. student receives university award
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University students, faculty and staff were recognized for their exceptional scholarly efforts from the 2020-21 academic year as part of the university’s annual Honors Convocation held virtually on April 21.
The most prestigious honor bestowed on any student at Park University — the Outstanding Parkite Award — went to seniors Jocelyn Clayton and Rinku Gopali. The Outstanding Parkite Award is given to two students on the university’s Parkville campus who best exemplify the ideals of the university in their character, conduct, scholarship and student activity participation.
Clayton, an English and secondary education/English major from Burlington Junction, has excelled in the classroom with a 4.06 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as a member of Park’s Honors Academy. Clayton has been active in leadership positions during her years at Park. She served as the Park Student Government Association secretary in 2019-20 and helped begin Park’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America — Phi Beta Lambda, and served as the Missouri state president in 2019-20.