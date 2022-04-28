Historical Society to hold free Derby Day event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society and Museum will hold Derby Day, a free come-and-go event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Donations are welcome.
The event will discuss the history of Faustiana Farms, Calumet Farm and horse trainers Ben and Horace “Jimmy” Jones. Visitors can view updated exhibits on Nodaway County’s equestrian history and learn more about its Kentucky Derby connections, including the 1904 winner, Elwood.
Past Kentucky Derby recordings will be available to view and visitors can also sample beers provided by the Black Pony Brewing Company and enjoy charcuterie platters. Visitors who would like to sample beers will need to provide ID for proof of age.
Crunch for a Cause to benefit Historical Society
MARYVILLE, Mo. — From 5 to 7 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo, half of all dine-in and drive-thru proceeds at the Maryville Taco John’s will benefit the Nodaway County Historical Society and Museum.
The funds will be used to help support local history projects in Nodaway County. Customers will need to mention the museum fundraiser when they place their order.
Maryville Garden Club to hold Plant and Bake Sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club plans to hold a Plant and Bake Sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Nodaway County Senior Center.
The club is a nonprofit organization that maintains and cares for the Mable Perkins Gardens and a garden at Judah Park.
Available during the sale will be garden mums, perennials, vegetable and annual plants, trees, shrubs, vines, succulents and baked goods.
The group also holds monthly meetings open to the community at large to promote the love of gardening/“yardening” in all areas, be it with flowers, vegetables, beekeeping, shrubs, birds, conservation and more.
Chamber to host annual legislative coffee in May
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce plans to hold a Legislative Coffee where citizens are welcome to attend and hear from local state legislators.
According to a news release, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on May 19, State Sen. Dan Hegeman and State Rep. Allen Andrews will provide a wrap-up analysis of the recent state legislative session and take questions on the third floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St.
For more information contact the chamber at chamber@maryvillechamber.com or 660-582-8643.
R-VI Alumni Association accepting reservations for annual banquet
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins and North Nodaway Alumni Association is now accepting reservations for its annual alumni banquet, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 28at North Nodaway High School in Hopkins.
The reservation deadline is May 20. Reservations may be made by calling one of the following: Teresa DeMott, 660-562-3547; Joyce Hennegin, 660-927-3682; Sue Florea, 660-778-3739; or Donna Spalding, 660-778-3890.
The cost of the dinner is $17 per person, with alumni paying an additional $2 per alumnus for dues.
The North Nodaway Alumni Association currently maintains a Gmail account for information distribution. To be added to the email list or to change email addresses, visit the sign-in table at the banquet.
Payments are to be made payable to the NN R-VI Alumni Association. Mail payments to Linda Cross, 1528 S. Munn, Maryville, MO 64468.
Co-chairs for the 2022 banquet planning committee are Bettie Minshall and Steve Carmichael.