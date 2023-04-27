Humane society to hold spring dinner fundraiser
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society will hold its annual spring dinner fundraiser on Thursday, May 4, at the American Legion Hall, located at 1104 E. Fifth St.
The freewill donation dinner is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. and will a feature potato bar supper with dessert and a drink.
Special edition T-shirts will be available at a cost of $20 for sizes from small to XXXL. Scan the attached QR code with a cellphone to purchase a shirt.
Garden Club to hold annual plant and bake sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Garden Club plans to hold its annual plant and bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, located at 1210 E. First St.
The club maintains the Mable Perkins Gardens located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets as well as a garden area at Judah Park.
The club’s monthly meetings are open to the public and consist of a program and business meeting.
Historical Society to host 2nd annual Derby Day
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Celebrating Nodaway County’s equestrian history, the Nodaway County Historical Society is planning to host its second annual Derby Day at the Historical Society Museum, located at 110 N. Walnut St.
From 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 6, attendees may view exhibits and watch past Derby showdowns. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best Derby attire.
A prize will be given for the best Derby hat. Snacks will be served along with mint juleps for guests over the age of 21.
Graham alumni banquet set for May 27
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Graham High School alumni banquet is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, in the high school gym, 318 S. Taylor St. Nodaway-Holt graduates are welcome to attend.
Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $18 per person. Alumni dues are $2. Reservations and payment are due by May 10 to Bill Medsker. He may be reached at 660-939-4521.
For more information, contact Kathy DeVault at 660-939-4523.
Council to host internet community forum
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is inviting the public to attend a Connecting All Missourians Broadband Community Forum set for 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive.
According to a news release, the main purpose of the regional listening session is to share the progress achieved in the program and gain feedback on the state’s plan to increase broadband deployment and improve digital equity and literacy through funding to be received by the state later this year from the federal government.
Also to be discussed is broadband in Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
To register for the free event, visit: bit.ly/Broadband-Maryville or scan the attached QR code with a cellphone.
