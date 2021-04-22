City extends yard waste burning
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has extended its spring burn period for yard waste until May 31.
Materials permitted to be burned include: leaves, small twigs and grass clippings, according to a news release.
According to the city Ordinance Section 230.065, three burn periods are allowed per year for yard waste: April 1 – 14; July 17-31; and Oct. 24 – Nov. 6. This extension is for the April burn period only.
For more information visit the city website: www.maryville.org or call City Hall at 660-562-8001.
Final first-dose mass vaccination event held
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last mass vaccination event to give first doses of COVID-19 vaccines was held Wednesday, with 31.9 percent of the county having initiated a vaccine regimen as of Tuesday, the most recent data available.
According to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, 5,450 people in Nodaway County have been fully vaccinated, or about 24.7 percent of the county’s population.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville will cease the second dose mass vaccination events on May 12, citing the percentage of people who have been vaccinated.
As of April 17, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 378 probable cases, for a total of 2,684. Of those, 2,646 have been released from isolation. There are 15 active cases. None are currently hospitalized, and 168 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.
Nodaway County HHW collection site to reopen
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments has announced that the Nodaway County household hazardous waste collection site is set to reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 1.
The site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey St. Residents of Nodaway, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties are welcome to participate (ID required), according to a council news release.
There is no fee to drop off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted. Examples of HHW include: household chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries. No latex paint will be accepted because it can be dried out and put into the trash.
Northwest, council to host communication workshop
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments have joined to offer a crisis communication workshop via Zoom, to help organizations and businesses learn how to respond to various online issues.
According to a flyer from RCOG, the program will discuss how businesses can best combat negative feedback on review sites, rumors spreading on social media and the possibility of a positive COVID-19 case at a business.
The program will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. To reserve your space visit: bit.ly/RCOGCrisis.