City extends yard waste burning
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has extended its spring burn period for yard waste until May 31.
Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, small twigs and grass clippings, according to a news release.
According to the city Ordinance Section 230.065, three burn periods are allowed per year for yard waste: April 1 – 14; July 17-31; and Oct. 24 – Nov. 6. This extension is for the April burn period only.
For more information visit the city website: maryville.org or call City Hall at 660-562-8001.
MPR health, fitness fair set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Health and Fitness Fair in conjunction with Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Maryville Community Center.
The free event will feature a variety of free health screenings given by Mosaic, as well as booths with information on health and fitness in the local community.
Second Harvest to host mobile food pantry
SKIDMORE, Mo. — Second Harvest Food Bank will be distributing food through a mobile food pantry in Skidmore.
The pop-up mobile pantry will open at 10 a.m. at Skidmore City Hall and stay open while supplies last on Thursday, April 28.
The program is open to the general public. There are no income guidelines to utilize this program.
Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to individuals facing food insecurity in each respective community.
MPD to participate in drug take-back event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Police Department will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility at 101 N. Vine St. in Maryville.
The day will provide an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescription medication.
The site cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. Only pills and patches are accepted.
Additionally, a year-round medication disposal drop box is located in the foyer of the public safety facility.
For more information about the event or to find other drop-off locations, visit takebackday.dea.gov.