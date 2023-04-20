Free Child ID event set for Saturday at Legion Hall
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A free child identification event is scheduled for 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the American Legion Hall located at 1104 E. Fifth St.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A free child identification event is scheduled for 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the American Legion Hall located at 1104 E. Fifth St.
According to an event flyer, the event is sponsored by Nodaway Lodge No. 470 A.F. & A.M. and open to all ages from infant to adult. Packets will include a USB device with a child’s physical description, photos, digital fingerprints and contact information, plus a dental impression with DNA, scent specimen for search dogs and other pertinent information needed by emergency personnel to locate a child should they go missing.
For more information, contact Mavin Harper at 660-652-8770. To learn more, scan the QR code attached to this brief.
County planning committee seeks public input
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A final draft of the Nodaway County Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is available online at bit.ly/NodawayHazardMitigation through May 16.
According to a Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments news release, the public is encouraged to review and comment on the document which allows communities to be eligible for federal funding during disasters.
Public comments may be sent via email to amy@nwmorcog.org or steve@nwmorcog.org.
North Nodaway annual banquet set for May 27
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins and North Nodaway Alumni Association is now accepting reservations for its annual alumni banquet.
According to an event flyer, the event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the high school gym.
Cost of the dinner is $17 per person with an additional $2 per alum for dues. Checks may be made out to North Nodaway R-VI Alumni Association. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, May 17.
To call in a reservation, call Teresa DeMott at 660-562-3547, Sue Florea at 660-778-3739 or Joyce Hennegin at 660-927-3682. To mail in a reservation send information and payment to Kathy Cross at 301 S. 10th St., Hopkins, MO 64461.
The North Nodaway Alumni Foundation continues to award scholarships to graduating North Nodaway students each year. Donations will be accepted at the banquet or by mail to Steve Alexander, 29503 122nd St., Hopkins, MO 64461.
Maryville named Tree City USA for 25th straight year
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
According to a news release from the foundation, Maryville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
It’s the 25th consecutive year the city has received the recognition.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
