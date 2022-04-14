Chamber Ambassadors call for Business of the Month nominations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently opened nominations for Business of the Month.
“We have some pretty amazing businesses in our region, and we want to celebrate that,” said Amy Gessert, executive director of the chamber.
The new Business of the Month award will be presented to a business that does extremely well in community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships, according to a news release from the chamber.
To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and fit at least one of the following selection criteria: have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or chamber, provided superior customer service and/or products, or is considered a successful and professional business by peers.
To nominate a business, visit maryvillechamber.com and submit a short form located under the “Member” menu. To access the form, cellphone users may also scan the QR code attached to this story.
Theatre Northwest to present ‘The Imaginary Invalid’
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Theatre Northwest will conclude its 2021-2022 season by presenting Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid” at 7:30 p.m. from April 13-16 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $12 and can be reserved by calling 660-562-1321 or by emailing theatre@nwmissouri.edu. Tickets also may be purchased at the box office up to one hour before showtime.
The play, translated by Miles Malleson, is centered on a hypochondriac, Monsieur Argan, and his daily doctor visits. Doctors, knowing Argan is perfectly healthy, prescribe him worthless medicines and procedures to get his money.
Northwest’s production of “The Imaginary Invalid” coincides with Moliere’s 400th birthday celebration and is part of the Kansas City initiative KCMOliere: 400 in 2022.
Northwest to hold annual spring blood drive April 20
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Senate will coordinate its annual spring blood drive with the Community Blood Center April 20-21.
Northwest students, employees and community members are invited to donate blood between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Tower View Room, located on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
To schedule an appointment, use group code CZ at savealifenow.org/group. Walk-ins also will be accepted.
For more information, contact Joseph Etheridge, Student Senate senior class representative and civic service chair, at 660-562-1218 or s533247@nwmissouri.edu or call the Community Blood Center at 800-245-7035.