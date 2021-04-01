Local McDonald’s to hold drive-thru fundraiser
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In recognition of World Autism Day on Friday, April 2, the Maryville McDonald’s will hold a drive-thru fundraiser where a portion of proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks.
The organization is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.
According to a news release, Autism Speaks is in need more support, now more than ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten percent of all proceeds from in-store, drive-thru, mobile order and pay or McDelivery orders on April 2 will benefit the organization.
38th annual Host Lions Easter Egg Hunt set
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 38th annual Host Lions Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday at Donaldson-Westside Park. Photos with the Easter Bunny start at 9:30 a.m. and the Easter Egg Hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. with children age 3 and younger. Children age 4 and 5 start at 10:10 a.m. while those ages 6 and 7 start at 10:20 a.m. Children age 8 start at 10:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will beheld at the Maryville Community Center.
Northwest, regional council to host crisis communication workshop
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments have joined to offer a crisis communication workshop via Zoom, to help organizations, businesses learn how to respond to various online issues.
According to a flyer from RCOG, the program will discuss how best businesses can combat negative feedback on review sites, rumors spreading on social media and the possibility of a positive COVID-19 case at a business.
The program will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. To reserve your space visit: https://bit.ly/3m0zt5j.
Conception Seminary College sets alumni reunion
CONCEPTION Mo. — Honoring the college classes of 1970-1971, the Conception Seminary College is planning to hold its alumni reunion Sept. 17-18.
All plans are subject to change, such as increased safety protocols, restrictions, schedule and location, even possible cancellation. As the event nears, more information will become available. Visit conception.edu/seminary/alumni-reunion-events or call 660-944-2958.
Nodaway County courts move to Phase 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The entire 4th Judicial Circuit has moved to Phase Four of its COVID-19 reopening plan, loosening restrictions through the entire circuit, including Nodaway County.
According to an email from 4th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Roger Prokes, the court system moved to the less restricted phase on Saturday, March 27.
According to courts.mo.gov/pandemic, Phase Four of the plan requires individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to follow social distancing protocols and wear masks in court proceedings and in public areas of court facilities.