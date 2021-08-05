Electric Co-op to hold virtual annual meeting at 7 p.m.
MARYVILLE, Mo.— United Electric Cooperative will air its annual meeting for members and employees virtually at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 via Facebook live.
A press release stated the cooperative’s board of directors voted to host the meeting virtually due to changing CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
United Electric has extended its director election and bylaw amendment voting until the end of the business day on August 24.
According to a news release, each member who casts a vote will receive a $10 energy credit and be entered in a drawing to potentially receive free electricity.
To request an absentee ballot, members can mail the prepaid postcard that came with the annual meeting notice.
According to a press release, if a member has misplaced this postcard, another can be requested by calling 800-748-1488. Votes can also be placed at United Electric’s Maryville and Savannah locations.
For more information, visit www.ueci.coop.
Nodaway County U.S. Route 71 intersection improvements complete
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced last week that intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 71 in Nodaway County are now complete.
The improvements began in the summer of 2020 as part of the expansion to the Northwest Missouri State University’s R.T. Wright Farm facility. Crews hired by the university, working through a permit issued by MoDOT, were able to complete the project, removing temporary traffic signals and restoring access to Icon Road.
For more information, visit www.modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT or via social media.