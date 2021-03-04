Maryville Young Players opens registration for summer camp
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players has opened registration for its summer theater camp which will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
Last year, the theater camp was unable to be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The arts are back baby – Hakuna Matata,” organizers wrote in a social media post.
In 2019, the camp put on two shows: “Mary Poppins Jr.” and “Anything Goes,” for its MYP Second Stage production.
The camp will be held June 1 through June 20 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the Maryville High School. It is open to all students second through 10th grade.
Cost for one child is $85. An extra T-shirt costs $16. For more information or to register, visit maryvilleyoungplayers.org/registration.html.
RCOG to host business continuity workshops
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in partnership with Northwest Missouri State University will host two business continuity workshops on March 23 and April 13.
John Carr, program coordinator and instructor for the Emergency and Disaster Management program at Northwest, will facilitate the workshops.
Topics to be discussed will include basic information about emergency planning, threat and hazard identification, risk assessment, planning processes and other preparedness efforts. Questions may be submitted through a pre-workshop survey.
The first workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 via Zoom. The free workshop does require online registration at http://bit.ly/BusinessContinuityWorkshop.
The second workshop is set for 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Registration information has yet to be released.
For more information contact Amy Dowis, regional planner, at 660-582-5121.