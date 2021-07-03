MARYVILLE, Mo. — A recent donation from Lions Club International will go toward diabetes prevention efforts in the community.
Lions District 26-M4, comprising most of northwest Missouri, donated $760 to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville’s Diabetes Education Program, according to a press release.
“The donation opens up new opportunities for us to get much needed help and information out to our community,” said Debra Hull, certified diabetes educator at MMC-M.
Hull said that with a previous Lions donation, Mosaic was able to reach thousands of people through a series of educational Facebook videos about Type 2 diabetes, and also purchased props and other items for diabetes prevention classes.
“Because of our local Lions clubs, we have been able to get more information out, reaching thousands of people in many creative ways, and provide a healthier future for so many adults and children,” Hull said. “These possibilities never would have been realized if Lions had not have come forward with their generous donation. It has been such an honor to work with such a dedicated group of outstanding people like the Lions on these projects.”
For more information about diabetes prevention classes, contact Hull at 660-562-7966.